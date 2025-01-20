Ocasio-Cortez says she refused to attend Trump's inauguration because she doesn't 'celebrate rapists'

Democratic Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York released a video expressing why she refused to attend the second inauguration of President Donald Trump on Monday.

Ocasio-Cortez implied in her statement that she believed accusations of rape against Trump, leading many online to call on the president to file a lawsuit for defamation against her.

'This is what 21st-century fascism is starting to look like.'

"All these journalists are like, 'Congresswoman, are you going to the inauguration? Congresswoman, are you going to the inauguration? Are you going to the inauguration?'" she said in the video on her official Instagram account.

"Let me make myself clear: I don't celebrate rapists. So no. I'm not going to the inauguration," she added.

In a separate video, Ocasio-Cortez tied the negotiations over the TikTok ban to accusations of authoritarianism against the president.

"For all of those concerns that people were saying that TikTok is going to be used as a propaganda tool by the Chinese, understand they’re using it as a propaganda tool for the right," she said. "We are on the eve of an authoritarian administration. This is what 21st-century fascism is starting to look like."

Clips of the video were posted to the X platform, where they quickly went viral. One version was viewed more than 14 million times.



"Sue her," replied actor Dean Cain.

"More proof that @AOC is completely insane and has no business being in Congress," read another response.

"I expect President Trump’s lawyer to file a defamation/libel lawsuit against woke aoc," said another user.

"Make AOC Bartend Again!" joked one account.

While many cited the settlement reached between Trump and ABC News over statements made by George Stephanopoulos falsely calling Trump "liable of rape" on the network, others pointed out that AOC didn't technically say Trump was the person she was referring to.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to a post of the video from Libs of TikTok, who also called for a lawsuit. "Oh, are you triggered? Cry more," AOC responded.

ABC News agreed to pay $15 million to Trump's future presidential library, as well as $1 million in legal fees.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!