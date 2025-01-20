Trump vows to act with 'historic speed,' strength to fix every crisis facing our country

President-elect Donald Trump made some bold and ambitious promises in his possible executive actions that were revealed during his upbeat victory rally on Sunday in Washington, D.C.

Trump began his Make America Great Again Victory Rally speech by bashing the administration of President Joe Biden.

'You're going to have a lot of fun watching television tomorrow.'

“Our new administration will inherit disasters at home and abroad, an economy plagued by inflation and high interest rates, a catastrophic border crisis nobody can believe … a planet on the brink of World War Three; it’s not gonna happen,” Trump began. “But starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country. We have to do it.”

"You're going to see something tomorrow. You're going to see executive orders that are going to make you extremely happy. Lots of them, lots of them," Trump proclaimed, according to Fox News.

Trump advised, "We have to set our country on a proper course. By the time the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt and all the illegal border trespassers will, in some form or another, be on their way back home."

Trump declared, "Every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office. You're going to have a lot of fun watching television tomorrow."

"The American people have given us their trust, and in return, we're going to give them the best first day, the biggest first week, and the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history. To implement this historic agenda, I have assembled an all-star Cabinet of patriots and visionary reformers for America, and together we will win, win, win for America."

A senior Trump administration official told Fox News that Trump will sign more than 200 executive actions on Inauguration Day.

Trump said on Sunday night, "With the stroke of my pen I will revoke dozens of destructive and radical executive orders and actions of the Biden administration, and by this time tomorrow, they will all be null and void."

The senior Trump aide said the 47th president would like to end catch-and-release, abolish the Green New Deal, pause all offshore wind leases, terminate the electric vehicle mandate, and end DEI programs in the federal government.

ABC News also reported that Trump is expected to sign over 200 executive actions and added that Trump will likely sign some of the executive orders at the U.S. Capitol and some at the Capital One Arena in the afternoon, which is where the inaugural parade was moved because of frigid weather.

Temperatures will reportedly struggle to reach the mid-20s, making it the coldest presidential ceremony in more than 40 years.

Trump wrote about the inauguration on Truth Social, "There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather."'

'Without US approval, there is no TikTok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars — maybe trillions.'

Many of the executive actions will be rolled into one document so that Trump can sign all of the orders.

Trump vowed to crack down on illegal immigration after he is sworn in as president at noon on Monday.

He stated, "Very soon we'll begin the largest deportation operation in American history. Larger, even larger than President Dwight Eisenhower — who has the record right now."

Trump added, "And we're going to end the Biden war on American energy and unleash our energy resources to quickly defeat inflation and achieve the lowest cost of energy and electricity on Earth. And we're going to be using our emergency powers to allow countries and entrepreneurs and people with a lot of money to build big plants."

Trump told the rally crowd at the Capital One Arena on Sunday that he would make "remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr." publicly available.

Trump said he would provide more assistance to North Carolina after it was devastated by hurricanes.

Trump also floated the idea of building a "great Iron Dome missile defense shield" for the United States.

As for the January 6 protesters who were charged or convicted, Trump hinted that they would be "very, very happy."

Trump spotlighted the ceasefire and hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, which Trump was reportedly involved in. “This week, we achieved an epic ceasefire agreement as a first step toward lasting peace in the Middle East — and this agreement could only have happened as a result of our historic victory in November,” Trump stated.

Trump promised, "The people of our country want us to keep on winning, and we’re going to go win like never, ever before."

The Trump victory rally also featured tech billionaire Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, actor Jon Voight, and musicians Kid Rock, Lee Greenwood, and the Village People.

Trump also addressed the TikTok app being banned on Sunday morning.

Under a law that President Biden signed in April, TikTok would be banned unless its Chinese owner, ByteDance, sold the company to a non-Chinese buyer.

However, Trump became an integral part of bringing TikTok back.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” TikTok stated in a post on X. “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”

The tech company continued, "It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."

Trump said on Sunday morning, "I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands, and allow it to stay up. Without U.S. approval, there is no TikTok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars — maybe trillions."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!