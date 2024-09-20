Ocasio-Cortez claims her office was vandalized with 'blood-spattered signs' over her comments against pager bomb operation

Socialist Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York claimed that her office was vandalized after she questioned U.S. involvement in the exploding pager operation against Hezbollah.

Videos on social media showed the devastating results of an operation that detonated explosives inside of pagers provided to members of the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon. A second round targeted other devices, including walkie-talkies.

'They must live under a rock to not know I don’t take well to bullies.'

Ocasio-Cortez demanded to know whether the U.S. had provided any assistance to those who organized the operation and claimed it would be illegal if that were the case.

On Friday, she said that someone had vandalized her offices in response.

"Yesterday my House office was tagged with blood-splattered signs accusing me of supporting terrorism after I questioned the pager operation, which clearly runs counter to US policy," she claimed.



"They must live under a rock to not know I don’t take well to bullies," she added.

The congresswoman added a section of legal code from the U.S. Department of Defense that she believed proved her case that such operations were against U.S. policy.

Commentator David French argued that Ocasio-Cortez had provided an "incomplete analysis" and tried to correct her errors.

"First, under the definition below, the pagers--which were encrypted devices specifically sold to Hezbollah--were not 'scattered around and are likely to be attractive to civilians, especially children.' These were military devices sold to for [sic] military purposes to a military force," he wrote in response.

"Moreover, as the excerpt from the DoD manual demonstrates, even if the pagers fit the definition of a booby trap, then they can still be used if their use complies with general law of war principles (such as necessity, distinction, and proportionality)," he added before arguing that the operation met each of the three principles.

Ocasio-Cortez wasn't the only member of "The Squad" to be hammered for her response to the operation targeting terror leaders. Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan was criticized for appearing to side with the Hezbollah militants in the ongoing conflict.

