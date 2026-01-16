California's abortion 'trauma' sanctuary: Newsom refuses to extradite accused doctor to 'pro-life' Louisiana

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill (R) blasted California officials this week for refusing to extradite a doctor facing abortion charges.

Murrill said that it was "appalling" to see Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) "openly admitting that they will protect an individual from being held accountable for illegal, medically unethical, and dangerous conduct that led to a woman being coerced into terminating the life of her unborn child."

Remy Coeytaux was charged on Jan. 8 in St. Tammany Parish with criminal abortion by means of abortion-inducing drugs, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of 50 years of hard labor.

'The trauma of my chemical abortion still haunts me.'

Murrill announced on Tuesday — several months after indicating that she would "pursue anyone and use any legal means available" to hold accountable those who distribute abortion pills in the Bayou State — that a criminal arrest warrant had been signed for Coeytaux and his name had been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Roughly an hour later, Republican Gov. Jeff Landry indicated that he was "signing the extradition paperwork to bring this California doctor to justice."

"Louisiana has a zero tolerance policy for those who subvert our laws, seek to hurt women, and promote abortion," said Landry. "I know Gavin Newsom supports abortion in all its forms, but that doesn't work in Louisiana. We are unapologetically pro-life."

Newsom said in response that "Louisiana's request is denied."

"We will not allow extremist politicians from other states to reach into California and try to punish doctors based on allegations that they provided reproductive health care services. Not today. Not ever," said Newsom. "We will never be complicit with Trump’s war on women."

Newsom suggested that this frustration of Louisiana justice was consistent with his 2022 executive order directing California to decline extradition requests for doctors accused of providing or facilitating abortions.

Nancy Northup, the president and chief executive of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing Coeytaux in a separate civil case, told the New York Times that the allegations "are unproven and should not be reported as fact."

"Women should also be able to get safe and legal abortion care in their own state," added Northup. "Thousands of women seek abortion pills via mail every year because abortion is banned in their state, and that will not change until abortion is legal everywhere."

While characterized as safe, abortion pills not only kill unborn children but endanger women's lives. The Ethics and Public Policy Center noted in a report last year that over 10% of women "experience sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or another serious adverse event within 45 days following a mifepristone abortion."

Coeytaux is accused in a federal lawsuit of sending abortion pills to a Louisiana woman in 2023 — a woman who has indicated she was pressured to take the drugs and is now "haunt[ed]" by her chemical abortion.

Rosalie Markezich, the recipient of the drug and now suffering from the fallout of the abortion, claimed in a September court filing that despite initially celebrating her pregnancy, her boyfriend "soon changed his mind," then used her personal email address and mailing address to obtain mifepristone and misoprostol "from an online provider that his sister has used multiple times before."

A few days after allegedly forwarding to Coeytaux the $150 her boyfriend sent her, Markezich received the drugs by mail.

According to her declaration, Markezich changed her mind about killing her child, but her boyfriend, who "had anger issues and a criminal record," allegedly coerced her into taking them — and she proved unable to throw them back up.

"The trauma of my chemical abortion still haunts me," said Markezich.

Coeytaux is also named in a civil complaint filed in July with the federal court for the Southern District of Texas. The Texas complaint alleges that a woman, Kendal Garza, was pressured by her estranged husband to use abortion drugs allegedly obtained from Coeytaux "to murder" Garza's unborn child by another man.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) ordered Coeytaux on Aug. 14 to cease and desist from mailing abortion drugs into the state of Texas and indicated such conduct not only violates Texas state law but the federal Comstock Act of 1873, which prohibits the mailing of abortion-related drugs.

