Group of Republicans calls for colleagues to wield power of the purse, reject the funding of 'disastrous policies'

More than three dozen House Republicans signed onto a letter calling upon colleagues to leverage the power of the purse to fight for border security and against the "radical politicization" of the Pentagon.

"How many more millions of illegal aliens must be released into America? How many more American lives must be lost at the hands of an illegal alien – like 22-year-old student Laken Riley?" the letter asked. "Is there a point at which we will refuse to let this happen on our watch, or is there no threshold of harm to our nation for which we would refuse to fund the government perpetrating the invasion?"

"The House must put forth an appropriations measure that forces the inclusion of the core elements of H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, ends funding of trafficking, and prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections, otherwise Republicans will be actively funding Biden’s 'open borders' policies," the letter states. "Even setting aside the border, the power of the purse should also be used to stop the radical politicization of the Department of Defense."

"Therefore, we ask you to join us in rejecting the appropriations package (or anything similar) slated to be before the House that will directly fund these disastrous policies, and choose instead to stand against this assault on the American people and use the power given to us by our founders," the letter notes.

House Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) and GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas led the group of lawmakers in the letter, according to a press release. In addition to those two congressmen, 41 other lawmakers joined the letter.

"#NoSecurityNoFunding - we should not fund open borders and mass releases of dangerous illegal aliens by DHS, a woke Pentagon, the UN, the WHO, massive foreign aid, and more… we should use the power of the purse to force change," Roy tweeted.

GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, retweeted Roy and wrote, "Republicans must not capitulate on border security. #NoSecurityNoFunding"

