Arizona Coyotes franchise to relocate to Salt Lake City: Report

Players on the Arizona Coyotes were told by the organization that they should be expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, according to the New York Post. The Arizona-based NHL team has underperformed since the 2011-2012 season, making the postseason just once, in 2020.

General Manager Bill Armstrong reportedly flew to Edmonton, Alberta, where the Coyotes were set to do battle against the Oilers. However, before the team stepped onto the ice, Armstrong told the players they could potentially be going to Salt Lake City, according to an anonymous source familiar with the situation.

The team has been playing in Arizona State University's Mullett Arena in Tempe, which holds just 5,000 people, according to the Daily Faceoff. None of the players were available to take questions following their 3-2 overtime win against Edmonton. Head coach Andre Tourigny said he would only take questions about the game, appearing to avoid questions about the organization's future, per the report.

“This team has been through a lot of adversity,” Tourigny said. “The first time the rumor came around, we didn’t manage it well and we shoot ourselves in the foot, went on a 14-game losing streak."

"Our guys are showing how proud they are, how much they care for each other and how much they want to have success with each other. It’s cool to feel that, cool to see them cheering each other and pushing in the same direction like that," he continued.

Reports mentioned that Ryan Smith, the owner of the NBA's Utah Jazz, could be working to acquire an NHL team, a move that could include the league buying the Coyotes from Alex Meruelo.

Smith has reportedly been playing with name ideas for the team if they do ultimately play in Salt Lake City next season. The NHL has been working on ironing out the details of the 2024-2025 draft based on whether the franchise will stay in Arizona or go off to Utah.

The Smith Entertainment group said in January that it was very interested in bringing a hockey team to Salt Lake City and had the means of doing so. The team, if they end up in Utah, would play at the Delta Center until a new arena could be built.

Some have pointed out that the timing of the announcement was suspicious, given that it was revealed halfway through the season and without a long-term home for the franchise.

