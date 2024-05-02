With help from two Republicans, bill to repeal Arizona abortion law clears state Senate; Democratic governor plans to sign

The Arizona Senate has voted to repeal a law that would prohibit performing abortions except in cases where it is necessary to save the mother's life.

The text of the law reads, "A person who provides, supplies or administers to a pregnant woman, or procures such woman to take any medicine, drugs or substance, or uses or employs any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of such woman, unless it is necessary to save her life, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not less than two years nor more than five years."

The state Senate voted 16-14 in favor of repealing the law. Two Republicans, T.J. Shope and Shawnna Bolick, voted with Democrats to support repeal, reports indicate. Last week, the Arizona state House voted 32-28 in favor of repealing the law, with three Republicans voting with Democrats, according to reports.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, plans to sign the bill. She said in a statement, "I am glad to see the Senate answered my call and voted to repeal Arizona’s 1864 total abortion ban, and I look forward to quickly signing the repeal into law."

Last month, the Arizona state Supreme Court issued a decision that would allow for the law to be enforced, but according to azag.gov, "As of now, the earliest the 1864 territorial abortion ban may take effect is June 27, 2024."

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, said in a Wednesday statement that "without an emergency clause that would allow the repeal to take effect immediately, the people of Arizona may still be subjected to the near-total abortion ban for a period of time this year. Rest assured, my office is exploring every option available to prevent this outrageous 160-year-old law from ever taking effect."

