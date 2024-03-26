Arkansas airport director, accused of selling guns illegally, dies after shootout with ATF: 'Don’t ... justify what happened'

The executive director of the largest airport in Arkansas died two days after he was shot by federal agents attempting to serve a search warrant. According to the affidavit, the director had been selling firearms illegally.

Around 6 a.m. on March 19, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives attempted to serve a search warrant at the home of Bryan Malinowski, the 53-year-old executive director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas. Before the agents could get very far, gunfire erupted, leaving Malinowski gravely wounded and an unnamed agent with a "non-life-threatening" injury.

Malinowski was struck in the head and lingered on life support for approximately 48 hours before succumbing to his injuries. He is survived by his wife, Maer, and at least one brother, Matthew Malinowski. The wounded federal agent has since been discharged from the hospital.

Initial reports from ATF claimed that Malinowski fired his weapon first, prompting agents to return fire. The Criminal Investigation Division of the Arkansas State Police will investigate the shooting and release its findings to a state prosecutor, who will determine whether federal agents' use of deadly force "was consistent with Arkansas law," the ASP said in a statement.

It appears that ATF was investigating Malinowski, a gun enthusiast, for allegedly purchasing dozens of firearms, claiming they were for personal use, and then turning around and reselling many of them at gun shows without a proper license and without conducting proper background checks.

Between November 2021 and December 2023, when ATF first began looking into the case, Malinowski is believed to have purchased at least 150 guns, all of which were pistols. Six of those guns were later allegedly used in the commission of a crime. Three others were reportedly recovered by undercover agents.

The family, anxiously awaiting the results of the investigation, appears frustrated that such a seemingly minor infraction may have led to the "unspeakable tragedy" of Malinowski's death. "Even if the allegations in the affidavit are true, they don’t begin to justify what happened," the family's statement said. "At worst, Bryan Malinowski, a gun owner and gun enthusiast, stood accused of making private firearm sales to a person who may not have been legally entitled to purchase the guns."

Clinton National Airport also issued a statement on his passing. "Bryan was a 16-year employee of the airport," said Bill Walker, chair of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission. "Under his leadership, our airport has experienced significant growth and success, expanding services and offerings to our community and state."

At $264,000, Malinowski was the highest-paid city or city-affiliated employee in Little Rock. Matthew Malinowski indicated last week that his brother's cushy paycheck and connections with powerful people, including U.S. senators, meant that he had "much to lose" and "no incentive to do anything wrong."

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. offered "prayers and condolences to [Malinowski's] family and colleagues."

