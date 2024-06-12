Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong wins North Dakota Republican gubernatorial primary
June 11, 2024
Gov. Doug Burgum and former President Donald Trump had endorsed different candidates.
U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota won the state's Republican gubernatorial primary contest, defeating Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller.
The primary win may put Armstrong on track to win the governorship later this year — the state has not had a Democratic governor in more than three decades.
'Kelly Armstrong has my Complete and Total Endorsement...'
While current North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum endorsed Miller, Trump endorsed Armstrong.
"Congressman Kelly Armstrong is running for Governor of North Dakota, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016 and 2020. In Congress, Kelly strongly defended me through two SHAM Impeachments, and is 100% MAGA. As your next Governor, Kelly will work tirelessly to grow the Economy, stop Inflation, cut Taxes and Regulations, secure our Border, protect North Dakota from Federal Overreach, defend our always under siege Second Amendment, strengthen our Military/Vets, and put our Incredible Farmers, Ranchers, and Energy Producers FIRST. Kelly Armstrong has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of the Great State of North Dakota - HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" Trump declared on Truth Social.
Last year, Burgum launched a Republican presidential primary bid but then later dropped out.
Armstrong has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019.
"I want to congratulate Congressman Armstrong on his hard-fought campaign and victory," Miller said in a statement. "I'm endorsing Congressman Armstrong and encourage my supporters to get behind his campaign this fall."
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Alex Nitzberg is a staff writer for Blaze News.
alexnitzberg
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.