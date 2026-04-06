'As long as I'm governor ...': Abbott's resurfaced message to Indian community faces renewed scrutiny online

As more people become aware of the way the H-1B visa program is transforming Texas, many are turning to see what their leaders have to say about it.

Unfortunately, in the case of Texas, the answer is not what Americans might expect from a red state.

'We will continue to celebrate Diwali here in the great state of Texas.'

In a resurfaced video clip, Governor Greg Abbott (R) can be heard giving a message to the "Indian community," apparently around the time of Diwali.

"As long as I'm governor of this great state, Texas will be a land for the Indian community," Abbott says in the clip.

RELATED: 'Massive scheme': Federal visa fraud indictment in Dallas intensifies pressure on Abbott over H-1B visas

ARUN SANKAR/AFP/Getty Images

"We will continue to celebrate Diwali here in the great state of Texas. Happy Diwali, everybody!"

The clip, which went viral on Monday, appears to originally be from a November 3, 2024, Diwali celebration at the governor's mansion.

A video of his remarks was uploaded on TikTok two days after the event, on November 5, 2024.

Diwali is a major Hindu holiday, celebrated in the lunar months of Ashvina and Karttika, that marks the victory of light over darkness, according to Britannica. A notable feature of this pagan holiday is the "row of lights" that is associated with the celebrations.

Abbott's office has previously denied to Blaze News any involvement in facilitating the H-1B program in Texas, noting that it is a federal program. His office has also touted the governor's pause of H-1B visas at state-sponsored institutions.

A Blaze News analysis of Department of Labor data from the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 found that Texas companies sponsored and certified over 11,200 H-1B visa applications, second only to California, which brought in over 13,700 H-1B visas, according to available data.

Asked for comment, Governor Abbott's office told Blaze News, "The Governor has hosted Diwali receptions in the past. He has also hosted numerous events for Christian and Jewish holidays. Such receptions are no different from what many Governor’s offices across the country, as well as the White House, have also hosted."

Editor's note: This article has been edited after publication to include a comment from Governor Greg Abbott's office.

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