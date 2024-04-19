Attacker punches female NYU administrator in face in broad daylight — yet another random assault against a woman in NYC

An attacker punched a New York University female administrator in the face in broad daylight Wednesday — yet another episode in a growing series of random assaults against women in New York City.

What are the details?

NYU campus safety issued an alert saying a "male-presenting" attacker punched the right side of the administrator's face "without any provocation or words being exchanged" just after 10:30 a.m. on the south sidewalk of Washington Square North between 5th Avenue and Washington Square West in Manhattan.

The alert indicated that the suspect then fled east toward University Place.

The suspect was described as 5'6" to 5'7" with a slim build and dark complexion, wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt (hood up), gray sweatpants, and black sneakers, the alert stated, adding that New York City Police are "investigating this incident as a hate crime (that might be tied to reports of a series of similar unprovoked attacks on women that Campus Safety communicated about in late March)."

WNBC-TV reported that the 27-year-old administrator wasn't seriously injured.

More of the same?

The NYPD said over the last 28 days, there have been 50 unprovoked attacks involving men attacking women they don't know, the station said, adding that while the number represents an increase of 8% compared to the same time period last year, such attacks are down year over year by 12% overall.

"I'm honestly scared, but it is what it is," one woman told WNBC. "You just got to watch, make sure you're OK. Take care of yourself."

Blaze News noted in late March that horrified New York City women reported that males punched them in the face and head in unprovoked, broad-daylight attacks over the previous month.

"I was literally just walking and a man came up and punched me in the face," influencer Halley Mcgookin said through tears in a video describing an attack against her that had just taken place, Today reported. "Oh my God, it hurts so bad. I can't even talk."

Not long after, another woman came forward saying she also was punched in an unprovoked attack. What's more, there was video of the brutal punch, the victim suffered a broken jaw — which had to be wired shut — and the suspect reportedly was released without bail despite seven prior assault arrests.

