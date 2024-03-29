Another woman punched in NYC, suffers broken jaw; suspect reportedly released without bail despite 7 prior assault arrests

In the wake of a Blaze News report about multiple women saying they were randomly punched in the face and head on New York City streets this month, another woman has come forward saying she also was punched in an unprovoked attack.

What's more, there's video of the brutal punch, the victim suffered a broken jaw — which is now wired shut — and the suspect reportedly was released without bail despite seven prior assault arrests.

Oh, and one of those priors reportedly was an attack on a cop.

What are the details?

Dulce Pichardo, 57, spoke to WABC-TV after a male randomly punched her in the face around 5 p.m. Tuesday while she was walking down Grand Avenue near Dean Street in Brooklyn.

“He just punched me on the right side here, very strong,” Pichardo told WPIX-TV, adding, “I was surprised. I said, ‘What’s going on? Why did you hit me? Why did you do it?’ I didn’t do anything. No reason to hit me."

She told WPIX her attacker never said a word.

Pichardo suffered a broken jaw, WPIX said.

WABC reported that her face was fractured in several places, her mouth is now wired shut, and she will need to drink food from a straw for six weeks.

In addition, WABC said Pichardo sustained permanent damage to her lower lip, three of her teeth were knocked out, and she may need surgery.

WABC said Pichardo is a school bus aide and was returning from work — just steps from home — when the attacker punched her.

More from WABC:

Her brother owns a restaurant across the street from where she lives. He and an employee chased the suspect down.



Yohan Flores says the suspect was standing cold and emotionless when they confronted him. The suspect denied attacking Pichardo.



Pichardo's brother and the employee followed the suspect for several blocks and stopped him from fleeing until police arrived.

Suspect arrested

Officers arrested a suspect identified as 33-year-old Franz Jeudy, WABC said.

Jeudy was charged with third-degree assault — a misdemeanor, which means he's not bail-eligible — and he was released, the New York Post reported.

Jeudy was arrested seven previous times on assault charges, WABC said.

The Post, citing police, said one of those priors took place in 2018 when he was charged with second-degree assault for an attack on a cop.

"Every time I see a man, I cross," Pichardo added to WABC. "I'm not going to be close to nobody. I'm very afraid. I tell my son where I'm going, I want you to walk with me."

