'Top Chef' judge tries to drum up outrage over White House ballroom — and gets thoroughly embarrassed

A star chef from the show "Top Chef" tried to raise outrage over the demolition for President Donald Trump's White House ballroom renovation, but he was mocked and ridiculed instead.

Tom Colicchio posted a photograph he said was from the East Room of the White House, which is being renovated to make way for a large ballroom.

Colicchio's tweet was also slapped with a community note clarifying the problem with his assertion.

"My wife and I in the East Wing. I can’t believe it is gone," he posted on his official social media account.

However, as many quickly noted, the photograph was not from the East Room at all, but actually from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the main White House residence.

"You’re in luck! That’s not the East Wing," responded Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah.)

"I’m thrilled to be able to tell you that that room is not in the East Wing and not gone," replied Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist.

"Imagine being so stupid you think the East and West Wings are party of the actual White House and not additional offices connected by hallways so you don't have to go outside to get to them," responded podcaster Derek Hunter.

"This is clearly the Diplomatic Reception Room, which can be found in the main White House building, NOT the East Wing. A picture featuring the painting, fireplace, and bits of the wallpaper can be found here," the note read, with a link to the White House.

The embarrassing episode also led to some posting sarcastic versions of the tweet with photos from movies or photoshops. A particularly humorous one posted an AI image of a man and a woman having a picnic on the wing of a plane.

"My wife and I on the east wing. I can’t believe it’s gone," the tweet reads.

Democrats and others have accused the president of possibly accepting donations from corporations for the fund to build the ballroom as a way of gaining favor with his administration.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Democrats have opened an investigation into the donors for the ballroom in order to assess whether any corruption is involved.

Colicchio and the other chef judges made headlines in 2018 when they wore pins supporting Planned Parenthood during one episode of the show.

Blaze News has reached out to Colicchio for a comment about the community note.

