Baltimore nonprofit that was run by mayor's wife shut down after getting $100K of taxpayer cash — and Soros is involved

A nonprofit organization linked to the wife of the mayor of Baltimore is facing intense scrutiny after it ended operations despite taking in hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to WBFF-TV.

The mission of the Bmore Empowered nonprofit was to encourage black women and girls to excel in entrepreneurship and "holistic wellness," according to its website. It was first founded in 2017 and came to be led by Hana Scott in Sept. 2021 until Sept. 2025.

'This is not a pause. It is the end of a beautiful chapter.'

Her tenure as director of operations ended the same day that Bmore Empowered announced an "organizational pause."

The organization is reportedly behind on tax filings, has been sued for unpaid rent, and is listed as "delinquent" on the state's charity database.

In July 2022, Hana Scott went public about her relationship with Baltimore's mayor, and Bmore Empowered got a surge of new funding.

The taxpayer-funded Downtown Partnership of Baltimore granted the group $80,000 at an event attended by the Scotts. The Baltimore City government gave the group taxpayer-funded payments that added up to $34,950 by 2024. And the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund, also paid for by taxpayer money, sent the organization $62,500.

Despite this, Bmore Empowered failed to report a tax form for the 2024 fiscal year, which was due to the IRS in May 2025.

WBFF reported that the organization did not respond to questions about how it intends to spend the taxpayer money. Hana Scott did not respond to the outlet's request for comment, and the mayor's office did not respond to questions about a possible conflict of interest, among others.

The report said that Bmore Empowered paused operations in September, but a post on its Facebook page Monday said the organization was coming to a close, adding, "This is not a pause. It is the end of a beautiful chapter."

In addition to all of the taxpayer funds that Bmore Empowered received, the group obtained $175,000 from Open Society in 2022, which is funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros. The donation was part of a campaign by the Alliance for Open Society International to provide millions in funding for organizations in the Baltimore area.

WBFF also documented how Bmore Empowered received tens of thousands of dollars from the BOOST program of the Downtown Partnership to open a storefront and failed to do so. Instead, it opened offices at a separate location and then was sued for not paying rent at that location. The landlord won a financial judgment against the group when no one showed in court.

A Blaze News request for comment from the Bmore Empowered organization was not answered.

Despite pausing operations, Bmore Empowered continues to sell T-shirts on its website.

