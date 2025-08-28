Video shows illegal alien brothers brutally beating man and stabbing him with a screwdriver over stolen scooter

A brutal attack in Baltimore that involved a screwdriver stabbing was caught on security video, and two illegal aliens were arrested for the incident, Maryland police said.

The video from the security system at Bmore Licks, a popular ice cream store, captured the barbaric assault of a 20-year-old man on a scooter in the intersection as stunned bystanders looked on.

Seconds later, one of the attackers tried to drive his motorcycle over the victim's legs.

Court documents obtained by WBFF-TV said that the victim told police he was riding his scooter with friends when he was hit by two men also riding a scooter. His friends ran off, and the two men began punching and kicking the man.

Bystanders looked on and cars drove by, but no one intervened.

At one point, the victim was able to get away and run toward the ice cream shop before he was dragged out by his attackers, and one stabbed him with a flathead screwdriver. Seconds later, one of the attackers tried to drive his motorcycle over the victim's legs.

Police said that an officer later noticed scooters that fit the description of those in the attack, and he followed their riders into a McDonald's parking lot. The two were identified as 23-year-old Winston Rivero-Aliendo and his brother, 27-year-old Wilson Rivero-Aliendo.

One of the brothers admitted to police that they had attacked a black male, but he claimed that he was recovering a scooter that had been reported stolen from a delivery driver at a Popeye's restaurant. He also admitted to hitting the man with his hands, feet, and a screwdriver.

An unnamed third person told police that the owner of the scooter had organized a group of Venezuelans to search for the stolen vehicle with the aid of a GPS tracking device.

The victim, however, claimed to have purchased the scooter on Facebook Marketplace and later learned that it had been stolen.

The Rivero-Aliendos were charged with attempted first-degree murder and second-degree murder as well as numerous charges of assault.

They were also identified as illegal aliens who might have ties to the vicious MS-13 criminal gang.

