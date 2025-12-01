Chicago school district lets children ditch class over ICE fears: Report

A school district in a Democratic-led sanctuary city has reportedly implemented an attendance policy that allows illegal immigrant students to skip school due to fears of federal immigration enforcement.

Chicago Public Schools students can be marked as "excused" from class if their parents or guardians express fears about immigration operations, according to a document obtained by Defending Education and reviewed by Fox News Digital.

'CPS should not be turning attendance policy into a sanctuary immigration tool.'

The document, titled "Chicago Public Schools' Attendance Coding for Safety Concerns Related to Federal Representative Activity," states that the district is "fully committed" to providing children a safe learning environment, adding that it "has strong protections and protocols in place to protect our students and staff."

CPS highlighted a November 2024 resolution from the Chicago Board of Education, stating that "while these protections and procedures are related to immigration enforcement, they apply to interactions with all federal agents and representatives, including the National Guard."

The district explains that, as part of its commitment to "Chicago's Welcoming City Ordinance," it does not ask about immigration status and will not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Under a section labeled "Attendance Guidance," the CPS document reads, "If a parent/guardian reports an absence and attributes it to fear of federal representative-related procedures, schools CAN excuse the absence under 'concern for student health and safety.'"

When filling out an excused absence request, parents are instructed not to provide any additional information about the absence other than indicating a "concern for student health and safety" to protect the family's "confidentiality."

The district states that it does not set a time limit for how long this reason for absence may be used.

If a parent or guardian has been "impacted by federal representative-related procedures," they can appoint a short-term guardian who can request an excused absence on behalf of the student.

Students are similarly permitted to arrive late or leave early to "avoid official start and dismissal times wherein federal representatives may be present," the document adds.

Additionally, the district reportedly allows students one excused absence "to engage in a civic event," such as a demonstration or protest.

While the Illinois State Board of Education does not currently permit students to participate in a hybrid or remote option, CPS states that if this policy changes, it will provide updated information.

"Chicago Public Schools is effectively telling families that fear of federal law enforcement is a standing excuse to keep children out of class with no time limit and no paper trail," Kendall Tietz, an investigative reporter at Defending Education, told Fox News Digital. "CPS should not be turning attendance policy into a sanctuary immigration tool. Instead, public schools should be focused on getting kids to school and keeping accurate records, not quietly encouraging truancy and obstructing cooperation with federal authorities. This policy undermines both student learning and the rule of law."

CPS did not respond to a request for comment.

