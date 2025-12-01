White House delivers President Trump's 'excellent' physical results, ​crushing another legacy media narrative

As the legacy media has continued to raise concerns over President Trump's health, press secretary Karoline Leavitt dispelled those rumors during a press briefing.

Physician to the president Captain Sean Barbabella, D.O., delivered the results of President Trump's advanced imaging tests in a memorandum.

'This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age and confirms that he remains in excellent health.'

On Monday during a press briefing, Leavitt read the results of Trump's MRI scan, which was part of a routine physical examination conducted in October.

The White House posted the summary of the report on X in fulfillment of Trump's promise to make the results public, as Leavitt noted during the press briefing.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The report began by noting that these advanced imaging tests were conducted "because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health." The tests were characterized as merely "preventative" in nature.

According to the report, Trump's cardiovascular and abdominal imaging were "perfectly normal."

In summary, the report concludes, "This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health."

On Sunday night, a reporter asked Trump which part of the body the MRI examined.

"It wasn't on the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it. Which you would be incapable of doing," Trump said, pointing at the reporter who asked the question.

"And you too," he added, pointing at another reporter near him.

The media has consistently raised questions over President Trump's health since his first term, but he has just as consistently shown no sign of slowing down.

