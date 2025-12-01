Photo (left): Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Photo (right): Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Democrat tries to blame Trump for electricity costs — and gets humiliated by online ridicule
December 01, 2025
The post did not prove anything that the senator said it proved.
A Democratic politician's attempt to blame the Trump administration for rising electricity costs blew up in her face when she posted it on social media.
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota posted a graph showing a large increase in power costs since 2022 on social media, where many responded with mockery and ridicule.
'You must have blithering idiots for staff members running your social media!'
"Under President [Donald] Trump, electricity prices are surging — up 11%! — leaving millions behind on their utility bills, with past-due balances at an all-time high," she wrote. "American families deserve better."
Users quickly pointed out that the graph began in 2022, under the Biden administration, and nearly all of the increase happened during the years before President Trump took control of the Oval Office in Jan. 2025.
"Klobuchar out here dunking on Biden on Thanksgiving. Love it," CNN commentator Scott Jennings replied.
"Why can none of you read a graph?" responded Charles C.W. Cooke of National Review.
"This chick is dumber than a bag of rocks," another user replied.
"Good lord you Democrats are the biggest f'n liars — about everything! Your own chart shows electricity past due balances soaring under Biden — NOT Trump. You're just too damn dumb to read a graph," another detractor said.
"You might want to look at getting new comms staff," one user replied.
"You must have blithering idiots for staff members running your social media!" actor Alan Sanders responded.
A community note further undermined her argument by pointing out that the graph was documenting the average overdue electricity bill in the U.S., not average power costs.
RELATED: Amy Klobuchar embarrassed by foreign policy question from Telemundo interviewer
The post went viral, with millions of views on the X social media platform.
A Blaze News request for comment to Klobuchar's office was not immediately answered.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.