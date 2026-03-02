Viral video shows Kuwaiti approaching US Air Force pilot who ejected from fighter jet

Video of an apparent interaction between a Kuwaiti citizen and a U.S. Air Force pilot who ejected from an F-15 fighter jet went viral online.

Three U.S. military jets were shot down from the sky in Kuwait, and reports initially assumed they were downed by Iran's military forces. U.S. Central Command later indicated the incidents were the result of "friendly fire" from Kuwaiti air defenses.

'You're safe, you're safe. ... Thank you for helping us!'

The video shows the perspective of the Kuwaiti walking up to the soldier, who smiles as the man greets her and reassures her she is in friendly hands.

"You're fine? Really? Do you need something to help you?" the man asks.

"No, I'm OK," she replies.

"No problem, you're safe, you're safe. You're safe," he repeats. "Everything good? No problem."

"Thank you for helping us!" he adds.

Video of the amicable interaction was posted to social media, where it went viral.

The U.S. military said six Air Force members parachuted from the jets to safety and survived. The fighters were a part of Operation Epic Fury, the joint U.S. and Israeli military attack on Iran.

All of the aircrew are in stable condition, according to U.S. Central Command. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Dan Caine confirmed the incident during a press briefing on Monday.

"Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation," reads a statement from CENTCOM.

Jeffrey Fischer, a former U.S. Air Force colonel, told Military.com that it was "nearly impossible for Iran to reach that far with an air defense missile and score a hit against a fighter jet."

The incident remains under investigation.

Kuwait was at the center of the controversial U.S. military intervention in the Middle East after Iraq invaded the small oil ally of the U.S. in 1990. President George H.W. Bush ordered the invasion of Iraq, which eventually led to the 2002 invasion under George W. Bush after the 9/11 attack.

