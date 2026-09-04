Bank customer armed with a gun turns the tables on alleged robber armed with a knife — permanently

Employees of the Chase bank in Cedar Hill, Texas, are likely thankful that a customer decided to carry his gun after another man tried to rob them with a knife.

Officers were called to the bank on North U.S. Highway 67 Service Road at about 9 a.m. Monday morning after a report of a robbery in progress, according to Cedar Hill Police.

'No significant injuries to bank employees, customers, witnesses, or officers have been reported.'

When police arrived at the parking lot of the bank, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Despite police applying lifesaving measures, the man was later declared dead after being transported to a hospital.

The man had walked into the bank and threatened employees with a knife to give him money, according to investigators.

The armed customer intervened and shot the attempted burglar.

The injured man ran out of the bank and was located by the arriving police.

"No shots were fired by police officers," read the police statement. "No significant injuries to bank employees, customers, witnesses, or officers have been reported at this time."

Police said the investigation is ongoing and detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit are questioning witnesses and reviewing security video.

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It is unclear whether the customer will be charged, but police said he was cooperating with the investigation.

Cedar Hill is a suburb of Dallas that includes about 49,000 residents.

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