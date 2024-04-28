Banned Columbia student who's leading the anti-Israel encampment once said he 'hated white people' and wanted to work for AOC

The Columbia student who was recently banned from campus after a video resurfaced that showed him calling for the murder of Zionists previously told a hometown committee that they "hate white people" and wanted to work for "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to the New York Post.

The university issued a statement earlier this month, saying that the person whose "vile videos" had resurfaced on the internet had been banned from campus.

"Chants, signs, taunts, and social media posts from our own students that mock and threaten to 'kill' Jewish people are totally unacceptable, and Columbia students who are involved in such incidents will be held accountable," the statement continued, according to another report.

The student is Khymani James, 20, who grew up in Boston and graduated from the Boston Latin Academy in 2021. He was accepted to Columbia University, with a hope of studying economics and political science.

James said the ultimate hope was to make it to "Congress," with the goal working with Ocasio-Cortez during college, per the report.

However, their view of AOC appears to have changed in the past three years. On Friday, James posted to X, writing: "If you are letting in politicians to your encampment who condemn the Palestinian resistance and endorse Genocide Joe, you have fully lost the plot. Encampments should be sites of resistance, not Democratic Party photo-ops. BEWARE OF CO-OPTATION."

James has since posted an apology to X, writing: "

While in high school, James was reportedly a non-voting student rep on the Boston School Committee. He developed a reputation of being vocal on issues including budget cuts and the potential of school reopening during the pandemic.

In March 2021, James resigned, claiming they decided to do so because of the "blatant disrespect and adultist rhetoric."

James made controversial statements during a committee meeting, saying, "I, too, hate white people" while discussing two former members accused of discriminating against white people, according to the Boston Globe.

Though James was called out for his controversial statements, he said: "I stand firm on everything that I say/do."

“I made my honest testimony unapologetically as a Black man in America and I won’t be apologizing for anything.”

“Be grateful that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists,” James said in a clip, which was captured while he was being questioned by officials from Columbia's Center for Student Success and Intervention over a previous Instagram post, per the Post.

“I feel very comfortable, very comfortable, calling for those people to die,” James added when questioned about the "problematic" statement.

