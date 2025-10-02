Police investigate alleged hate crime assault against students near UC Berkeley — professor blames 'Trump regime'

Students at the University of California, Berkeley, immediately denounced a possible hate crime against students near their campus, but at least one professor has already politicized the incident.

The victimized Berkeley students were walking near the campus on Friday when assailants shot at them with what appeared to be a BB gun and yelled "racial slurs" at the same time, according to the University of California Police Department.

Cheah lists feminism, postcolonial theory, and anglophone postcolonial literatures in his list of research interests and expertise.

Police asked for information from the public but did not reveal the slurs uttered, a description of the assailants, or the racial identity of the alleged victims.

Students were alerted about the incident via the university's warning system on Tuesday when it was reported to police, four days later. Police are investigating it as a hate crime and aggravated assault.

Despite the lack of details about the alleged attack, Berkeley professor Pheng Cheah told KNTV-TV that he blames the Trump administration.

"It's a disturbing world these days. There's so much hate with the Trump regime," said Cheah. "We get notifications of disturbances, but I think it's rarer to get a notification about a hate crime."

"In today's, like, climate, you can't really take anything for granted. Like, even on a liberal campus, like, these things can still happen," said Sophie Kwan, a Berkeley student.

Cheah lists feminism, postcolonial theory, and anglophone postcolonial literatures as his research interests and expertise.

Berkeley City Councilwoman Cecilia Lunaparra, whose district encompasses the campus, released a statement decrying the incident.

"I’m outraged by the recent hate crime and assault in District 7," said Lunaparra. "This kind of violence has no place in our community. I have faith that together we’ll keep fighting for a Southside neighborhood and community that welcomes and stands in solidarity with all of our residents, especially the most marginalized."

Lunaparra is a Mexican-American woman who identifies as queer.

RELATED: Pam Bondi issues zero-tolerance order on violence against federal officers

The Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement denouncing the incident but offered no additional information.

"We are deeply disturbed by this violent, reportedly racist attack and stand in solidarity with the victims. No one should have to fear for their safety while simply walking in public. Racist hate has no place in Berkeley or anywhere in our state. As we continue to see a rise in hate crimes across the country, it is more important than ever that communities speak out clearly and forcefully against bigotry and violence."

Blaze News reached out to the university police, the university, and Cheah for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!