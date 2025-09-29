Pam Bondi issues zero-tolerance order on violence against federal officers

U.S. Attorney Pam Bondi said the Department of Justice will take several steps to strengthen prosecution of violence against federal officers.

Bondi posted a letter on social media that was sent to the directors of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Marshals Service; and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

"The Department of Justice will arrest and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law every person who aids, abets, or conspires to commit these crimes, whether through funding, coordination, planning, or other means."

"The DOJ is deploying agents to protect ICE facilities, arrest violent agitators on the spot, and bring the strongest federal charges possible," Bondi wrote on social media. "The rule of law will prevail."

Bondi quoted President Donald Trump as saying the instances of political violence were the "culmination of sophisticated, organized campaigns of targeted intimidation, radicalization, threats, and violence designed to silence opposing speech, limit political activity, change or direct policy outcomes, and prevent the functioning of a democratic society."

She also listed numerous acts of political violence that have recently plagued the U.S.

"Domestic terrorists have firebombed Tesla vehicles and dealerships," Bondi added. "Would-be assassins have tried to murder President Trump — twice — and tried to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Assassins in Minnesota have gunned down lawmakers and Catholic schoolchildren in two separate incidents. And just a few weeks ago, an assassin murdered Charlie Kirk in cold blood."

The president has blamed political violence on overheated rhetoric from the left and promised to root out the organizations that fund and help coordinate attacks on federal agents.

