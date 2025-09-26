JD Vance hilariously obliterates attempt to accuse Kid Rock of 'violent rhetoric' from the right

Vice President JD Vance took time out of his busy day to annihilate a left-wing troll on social media who was trying to recast a video from the Bud Light transgender debacle as "violent rhetoric" from the right.

The debate over rhetoric leading to political violence has been raging since the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, with many on the left trying to deflect blame onto the right.

'The right uses beer cans for target practice. The left uses people they disagree with.'

One random troll got the attention of the vice president when he brought up a video from celebrity Kid Rock wherein he shoots at cases of Bud Light after its doomed marketing agreement with a transgender-identifying influencer.

"This is how MAGA responded after Bud Lite had the audacity to feature a trans influencer in their ads. So spare us your bulls**t about violent rhetoric from the left, [JD Vance]," wrote the user who claimed to be a liberal U.S. Marine veteran.

Vance fired right back.

"I call upon all of our supporters to stop the violence against innocent beer cans," he responded. "And I call upon all left wing radicals to stop inciting violence against innocent people."

Others pounced on the exchange to fill out Vance's argument.

"He shot cans. Not people. That's the difference, dips**t," activist Matt Van Swol replied.

"F**king moron doesn't know the difference between shooting beer cans and people," another detractor replied.

"The right uses beer cans for target practice. The left uses people they disagree with. We are not the same. Carry on," one response reads.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"Yes, using an inanimate object for target practice is THE EXACT SAME THING as shooting a father to death in front of his family. You miserable moron," another response reads.

"You can pry these empty beer cans out of my cold, dead hands," another user joked.

"This led to so much uncalled for violence against beer cans. I saw one guy crush one with his foot. I'm still a mess from watching it. This has to stop," another jokester added.

A Blaze News request for comment to Kid Rock was not immediately answered.

