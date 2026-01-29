Cops shocked to recognize woman complaining about police to city council: 'Lady, you're wanted by the police!'

A Missouri woman complaining about police at a city council meeting was recognized by the police as being wanted for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.

Berkeley Police Major Steve Runge told KTVI-TV that Jameicia Moore was spotted as she spoke to the Berkeley City Council on Jan. 12.

'You're lucky I didn't stab you in the f**king chest.'

"Are you kidding me? Was my reaction," Runge said. "Because we were trying to get her to come talk to us and she just refused."

Video from the city council meeting shows the moment Runge, who is sitting in the background, recognizes Moore and texts his officers to apprehend her.

"Then, not only that, [she] complained about the police. And I'm like, lady, you're wanted by the police!" he added.

Runge said he told his officers to arrest her in the hallway in order to avoid disrupting the meeting. He said they had been seeking to talk to Moore for about two months, but she had refused.

Moore was being sought on charges of domestic assault and armed criminal action over an alleged stabbing attack against her boyfriend from Oct. 2025. Police said she stabbed him with a butcher knife in his left arm after becoming enraged when he mentioned another woman.

The woman was allegedly captured in a recording saying to the victim, "You're lucky I didn't stab you in the f**king chest."

Three weeks later, there was another domestic incident that involved Moore wielding a baseball bat.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Melissa Price Smith said she had never quite seen anything like Moore's arrest.

"Shout-out to the Berkeley Police Department, who were really on top of their game — very aware," Smith said.

"She had refused to go to the police department to speak with them," she added. "It's actually quite surprising, though, that she then appeared at the Berkeley City Council meeting two months later on a completely different matter."

Runge added, "You can run, but you can't hide."

Moore was given a $100K bond.

