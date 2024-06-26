Blaze News original: 9 best Christian family vacation ideas and attractions in the US

For conservative families seeking a vacation featuring Christian attractions, there is no shortage of intriguing faith-based destinations across the United States.

The U.S. – founded on Judeo-Christian principles – offers a myriad of spiritual experiences from coast to coast. Christian attractions vary from places providing education on biblical history to the architectural splendor of iconic cathedrals to religious entertainment venues.

A Christian family vacation in the U.S. presents renowned landmarks that celebrate and promote biblical history. These Christian experiences boast interactive exhibits, moving performances, and educational workshops that engage visitors of all ages in embracing and honoring their cherished faith.

Planning a Christian travel vacation presents an opportunity to achieve spiritual enrichment while creating memorable bonding moments with your family. The religious destinations featured in this travel guide offer much more than just recreational sightseeing — the faith-based attractions provide opportunities to deepen spiritual roots and strengthen family bonds.

Creation Museum

Just a short drive from Cincinnati is the Creation Museum in Petersburg, Kentucky. This state-of-the-art interactive museum gives your family the opportunity to travel back in time and venture on a biblical journey.

This top Christian attraction features nearly 150 thought-provoking exhibits spanning 75,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor spaces.

The museum's mystical Stargazer Planetarium takes you on an awe-inspiring exploration of the cosmos, unveiling the marvels of the universe and a revelation of how what we see in the night sky confirms God’s word in Genesis.

There are also educational programs, workshops, and special events to educate curious Christian minds of all ages.

Outside attractions include a zip line adventure course, a butterfly and hummingbird garden, botanical gardens, and a koi pond, and you can interact with animals at the Eden Zoo.

Address: 2800 Bullittsburg Church Road, Petersburg, KY

Phone Number: (888) 582-4253

Website:Creation Museum

Ark Encounter

Those visiting the Creation Museum should consider a short 40-minute trip to its sister location – the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky.

The Old Testament book of Genesis comes alive with this life-size Noah's Ark replica that stands a whopping 510 feet long, 85 feet wide, and 51 feet high.

Inside the ark are three decks that explore the biblical story of the great flood. Visitors can view animal models, dioramas, and interactive displays that bring the story to life.

There's also a playground, zip lines, and of course a zoo.

The must-see attraction has welcomed around 1 million visitors per year, making it one of the most popular religious attractions in the U.S.

In 2020, the Ark Encounter was named the best religious museum in the United States by USA Today. The Creation Museum was named the second-best religious attraction.

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Drive, Williamstown, KY

Phone Number: (855) 284-3275

Website:Ark Encounter

The Great Passion Play

Nestled in the heart of the stunning Ozark Mountains lies an unforgettable theatrical experience for Christians. The Great Passion Play takes you on a powerful journey through the final days of Jesus Christ's life, including his crucifixion and resurrection.

The play is performed at a vast outdoor amphitheater with a large cast, live animals, elaborate sets, and a state-of-the-art sound system that delivers an immersive experience for the audience.

The Great Passion Play debuted in 1968 and is the highest-attended outdoor drama in America, according to the Institute of Outdoor Drama in Greenville, North Carolina.

There are many other Christian attractions in the Eureka Springs area, including a 67-foot Jesus Christ statue.

There is a two-hour Holy Land guided tour of a full-sized replica of the East Jerusalem Gate and Marketplace and exhibits inspired by the Bible such as Moses’ Tabernacle in the Wilderness, Bethlehem Inn and the Nativity, the Upper Room, the Garden Tomb, and the Walk with Peter.

The Bible Museum boasts an impressive collection of more than 6,000 Bible manuscripts in over 625 languages and dialects and other fascinating artifacts

The Sacred Arts Museum features hundreds of pieces of religious art dating back as early as the 9th century.

The Cultural and Biblical History Museum showcases exhibits that provide an overview of the history of creation and humanity and how the Bible fits this timeline.

There are also religious presentations and workshops for visitors to enjoy.

Address: 935 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs, AR

Phone Number: (800) 882-7529

Website:The Great Passion Play

St. Patrick’s Cathedral

St. Patrick’s Cathedral, located in New York City, is one of the most visited religious attractions in the United States.

The cornerstone of St. Patrick’s Cathedral was laid in 1858, and the decorated neo-Gothic masterpiece opened in 1879. The iconic religious landmark showcases over 1,300 intricate stained-glass windows that bathe the interior in a kaleidoscope of colors. The main section of the St. Patrick’s Cathedral is constructed of Tuckahoe marble.

The Great Rose Window, measuring 26 feet in diameter, is particularly breathtaking. Elaborately carved altars, statues, and Stations of the Cross add to the rich visual tapestry.

Located in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, the cathedral takes up a full city block. You'll be greeted by towering spires reaching 329.5 feet high. The northern tower houses 19 bells, and the interior features two magnificent pipe organs.

St. Patrick's Cathedral is the seat of the archbishop of New York and is a parish church.

St. Patrick's Cathedral is often referred to as "America's Parish Church" and is the largest Roman Catholic cathedral in the United States.

The cathedral offers guided tours, self-guided audio tours, and VIP private tours to visitors.

Address: 5th Ave, New York, NY

Phone Number: (212) 755-4128

Website:St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Temple Square

If you're planning a family vacation, you may want to consider a trip to Salt Lake City, Utah. That's where you will find the Temple Square – the world headquarters of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The 10-acre complex spans five city blocks in the heart of Salt Lake City. Temple Square offers a unique blend of religious education, cultural exploration, musical entertainment, and fun that appeals to family members of all ages.

Get started with your trip at Temple Square by heading to the two visitor's centers, where there are exhibits about Jesus Christ, the history of the LDS Church, and a replica of the Christus statue. Children can learn about Utah's history and Mormon pioneer heritage.

Music lovers can catch a performance by the renowned Tabernacle Choir, which has won Grammy Awards.

Guests can enjoy magnificent organ recitals in the historic Salt Lake Tabernacle. The 11,623-pipe Tabernacle organ features prominent golden pipes made of round wood staves, hand-carved from Utah timber. The organ comes alive thanks to the extraordinary acoustics of the Tabernacle, where a pin dropped at the pulpit can clearly be heard at the back of the hall — 170 feet away.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also offers the FamilySearch Library – one of the largest genealogical libraries in the world. The FamilySearch Library provides resources to visitors to search for their genealogical roots at no cost.

The Church History Museum houses collections of Latter-day Saints art and artifacts and also offers self-guided exhibits about the history of the LDS Church.

The Brigham Young Historic Park is an outdoor attraction features statues memorializing the lives of the Latter-day Saints who arrived in Salt Lake City in the 1840s.

Address: 50 N West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT

Phone Number: (800) 363-6027

Website:Temple Square

Museum of the Bible

If your family vacation destination is Washington, D.C., you definitely want to take some time to visit the Museum of the Bible in the center of the nation's capital.

Visitors can explore 430,000 square feet of rare religious artifacts as old as 4,000 years old, interactive exhibits, and immersive experiences that bring biblical stories to life.

The museum – which has six levels – features themes on each floor: stories of the Bible, history of the Bible, history and archaeology of ancient Israel, and treasures from the Vatican. There is also a rooftop garden with panoramic views of Washington.

The Museum of the Bible – built in 2017 and located near the National Mall – also boasts biblical art, ancient scrolls, and rare manuscripts. There are also educational workshops, lectures, and faith-based multimedia presentations for the entire family.

Guests can walk on land through the Red Sea and a recreated Nazareth village.

The World Stage Theater hosts invigorating concerts, theatrical shows, soul-stirring speaking engagements, and spellbinding musicals.

There is a restaurant with biblically inspired food.

Address: 400 4th St SW, Washington, DC

Phone Number: (866) 430-6682

Website:Museum of the Bible

Christ Cathedral

The Christ Cathedral is not just an architectural marvel. The religious landmark also presents spiritual enrichment. The Christ Cathedral – formerly known as the Crystal Cathedral – is located in Garden Grove, California.

The eye-catching reflective glass structure was designed by renowned architect Philip Johnson and comprises more than 10,000 panes of glass.

The massive glass cathedral can seat 2,248 people.

It also features the Hazel Wright Organ – one of the largest organs in the world. The Hazel boasts 302 stops, 293 ranks, and 17,106 pipes. The organ has five manuals and a pedal clavier. The resources are managed by 384 drawknobs, 66 coupler tabs, 115 combination pistons, 55 toe studs, 64 combination memories, 62 miscellaneous controls, four expression pedals, and a crescendo pedal with four independent settings.

The stunning Christ Cathedral sits on a 34-acre campus and is home to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange. The cathedral grounds showcase beautiful gardens, fountains, and sculptures. The Memorial Gardens offer a serene space for religious reflection.

The Tower of Hope offers panoramic views of Orange County.



The Christ Cathedral regularly hosts Christian events, and tours are available.

Address: 13280 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove, CA

Phone Number: (714) 971-2141

Website:Christ Cathedral

Sight & Sound Theatre

For Christian families seeking a meaningful and spiritually uplifting vacation experience, the Sight & Sound Theatre is a unique choice. Since 1987, the Sight & Sound Theatre has featured full-length biblical productions with a focus on presenting the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

The Sight & Sound Theatre has two locations: Branson, Missouri, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Each theater boasts different shows that dramatize the Scriptures and bring them to life on stage. There are different shows each season, known for having elaborate costumes and enchanting sets.

The theaters are renowned for their breathtaking live-stage productions based on biblical stories that are for audiences of all ages.

Another benefit to Christian travelers is that Branson and Lancaster offer a bevy of family-friendly attractions.

Branson Address: 1001 Shepherd of the Hills Expy, Branson, MO

Lancaster Address: 300 Hartman Bridge Rd, Ronks, PA

Phone Number: (800) 377-1277

Website:Sight & Sound Theatre

BibleWalk

Take a faith-based walk back in time to see biblical legends come alive at the BibleWalk in Mansfield, Ohio.

BibleWalk – Ohio's only wax museum – features more than 325 wax figures in 100 life-size dioramas that depict various scenes from the Bible like Noah's ark, the last supper, and the crucifixion of Christ. Some of the biblical icons include Jesus, Adam and Eve, Moses, David, and the apostles.

Each exhibit is meticulously crafted and lets families experience the stories of the Bible in a tangible way. The BibleWalk provides Christian education for children that is more entertaining than learning in a traditional classroom setting. Christians can visualize lessons from the Bible to gain a better understanding of biblical events and their significance.

The exhibits include "The Life of Christ," "Miracles of the Old Testament," "The Kingdom of God," "The Ten Commandments," "The Journeys of Paul," and "The Nativity."

There are several tour options available for visitors.

Address: 500 Tingley Avenue, Mansfield, OH

Phone Number: (800) 222-0139

Website:BibleWalk

