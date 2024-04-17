'Women in sports continue to push new boundaries': Biden earns backlash over tweet regarding women athletes

A tweet on President Joe Biden's @POTUS X account asserted that women athletes "inspire" people but claimed that "women are not paid their fair share." The post from the pro-transgender Biden administration earned backlash on social media.

"Women in sports continue to push new boundaries and inspire us all. But right now we're seeing that even if you're the best, women are not paid their fair share. It's time that we give our daughters the same opportunities as our sons and ensure women are paid what they deserve," the post read.

In response to the tweet, Riley Gaines, who advocates to protect women's sports from male competitors who identify as women, wrote, "Don't act like you care about women or our opportunities lol." She added, "We see through your identity politics, you misogynistic dunce."

Dana Loesch responded to the Biden administration's post by tweeting, "Meaningless dribble when the guy refuses to protect women's sports and spaces."

"Until you are willing to protect women in sports from the injuries and injustice that come with forcing them to compete with biological males, you can step off about what's 'fair,'" Virginia Kruta tweeted.

GOP Rep. Greg Steube of Florida pointed to a statement of administration policy from last year that indicated Biden would veto the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023" if the measure were presented to him.

"Says the guy who is literally encouraging men to ruin women's sports… This you @POTUS? You wouldn't have threatened to veto my bill if you actually cared about a level playing field for women," Steube tweeted.

