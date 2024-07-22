Biden mega donor sends Democrats prescient warning about running Kamala Harris: 'Be careful what you wish for'

Attorney John Morgan, a major Biden donor, issued the Democratic Party a warning on Sunday after the party began coalescing around Vice President Kamala Harris as the favorite for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.

After President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he is not going to seek re-election, Morgan told ABC News that he will stop fundraising for Democrats if Harris is their presidential nominee.

'She f***** over Joe Biden, and that's why I'm never going to be for her.'

His reason is simple: Morgan believes running Harris is a fool's errand because she is too far-left to win a general election.

"If Trump World could pick anybody to run against, I think they pick her," he told ABC News. "If she's a nominee, Mar-a-Lago has a real big party that night."

In fact, Morgan believes that Biden's endorsement of Harris is a subtle message to his own party, whose brokers essentially bullied him into stepping aside as Donald Trump became the clear favorite to win the election.

"Joe Biden's endorsement of Kamala is his f*** you to all who pushed him out," Morgan said. "Be careful what you wish for."

Morgan donated $1 million to the Biden re-election effort.

Instead of the vice president, Morgan said the Democratic Party should choose to run Sen. Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.), Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, or Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as its nominee. Even former first lady Michelle Obama, he predicted, would win in a "landslide." Obama, however, has repeatedly maintained that she has no interest in running for president.

Morgan's suggestion that Biden endorsed Harris to sink his own party is perhaps not far from the truth.

Axios reported on Monday, citing sources close to the president, that Biden delayed his decision to withdraw from the race partially because he worried that Harris cannot defeat Trump on Election Day.

Indeed, to say that Harris' record as vice president has fallen short of expectations is an understatement.

Not only has Harris' office seen incredible staff turnover — because, according to Axios, of how Harris "treats her staff" — Harris is deeply unpopular and her top blemish is connected to the border crisis. Moreover, Harris' lone presidential campaign in the 2020 Democratic primary was a spectacular failure and she never seriously competed for the nomination.

Morgan described Harris' 2020 campaign as "not only ... not good, it was horrible." And in his view, she's the worst type of politician.

"I don't think she's authentic," he told ABC News. "All politicians are phony. Let's start with that. But some seem really sincere, and some seem like what I call fake phony, and fake phony is the worst phony.

"And she f***** over Joe Biden, and that's why I'm never going to be for her," he added.

