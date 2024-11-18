Biden-Harris DOJ drops charges against illegal aliens who allegedly tried to breach US military base

The Biden-Harris administration's Department of Justice has quietly and mysteriously dropped the charges against two Jordanian nationals who allegedly attempted to breach a Virginia military base in May.



Hasan Yousef Hamdan and Mohammad Khair Dabous, both in the country illegally, were accused of attempting to enter Quantico Marine Corps Base near Triangle, Virginia, while posing as Amazon delivery drivers, Blaze News previously reported.

'This whole case is more than curious.'

After they failed to produce access credentials, guards instructed the men to wait in a holding area for a secondary inspection. Instead of following the directive, the men reportedly attempted to proceed into the military base. Guards swiftly deployed vehicle denial barriers and prevented the men from entering.

One of the Jordanian nationals illegally crossed the southern border approximately a month before the incident, and the other man allegedly overstayed a student visa. Due to their illegal immigration status, the men were previously turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but they were released from federal custody.

The two men were facing misdemeanor trespassing charges after the May incident. However, in July, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Virginia ordered their release on the condition that they attend their immigration proceedings and avoid military installations, Blaze News previously reported. They were released from detention after posting bail for their alleged crimes.

On Friday, the Washington Times reported that the Justice Department "quietly dismissed the charges" against Hamdan and Dabous.

The U.S. attorney in eastern Virginia dropped the charges in the interest of "the ends of justice," which the Times referred to as "boilerplate language" that failed to reveal any details about the decision.

Lawyers for the two men blamed the incident on a language barrier, claiming that Dabous was attempting to complete a delivery when he failed to understand the guard's instructions.

The Times reported that by September, it appeared prosecutors believed the event was a misunderstanding, yet they did not move to have the charges dropped until October 3.

Todd Bensman, a senior national security fellow for the Center for Immigration Studies, told the Times, "This whole case is more than curious."

"The government had many, many opportunities to dispel the notion that there was something more nefarious about this than met the eye. And they took a pass every time," he noted.

Congress requested more information about the incident, but according to House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.), the Biden-Harris administration has been "delinquent" in answering lawmakers' questions.

Green told the Times, "We are aware that one of these men entered through the southwest border, claimed asylum, and was released into the interior just a month prior to the incident at Quantico."

"The circumstances surrounding this event remain concerning, and I urge the Biden-Harris administration to respond without further delay to Congress and the American people," he said.

The U.S. attorney's office and Hamdan's lawyer declined a request for comment from the Times. Dabous' legal representation did not respond to the news outlet's request.