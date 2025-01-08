Joe Biden pats himself on the back for drop in illegal border crossings and faces ferocious backlash on social media

Democratic President Joe Biden took credit for a report of decreased illegal immigration and faced fierce backlash on social media.

The post on X attributed to Biden claimed that "unlawful" border crossings had dropped by 60%. The Biden administration has been heavily criticized over lax border policies that led to a historic surge of illegal immigration. Some blame the results of the election on concerns over illegal alien crime.

'His apathy has ruined lives and left our nation open to attack from our adversaries.'

"Following the executive actions we took to secure our border, unlawful crossings have dropped over 60%. They’re lower than the last several months of the previous administration," read the Biden statement.

"Republicans in Congress wanted to play politics with the border. We fought to fix it," he added.

Many on social media saw the statement as an attempt to rewrite history and gloss over the failed policies of the Biden administration.

"Only the profoundly mentally disabled could possibly believe this horse s***," replied comedian Anthony Cumia.

"Biden waited until an election year before he even paid lip service to securing our border. The Biden era will forever be marked by the worst border crisis in US history. His apathy has ruined lives and left our nation open to attack from our adversaries," responded Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas).

"He waited 3.5 years to implement these policies, and only did so reluctantly because of pressure from the electorate to do something about the border crisis," said Chuck Ross of the Free Beacon.

"I don’t know which blue-haired lesbian intern at the whitehouse has the X login today, but it’s wayyyy too late to improve the legacy of the worst president in American history. Stop the lies," responded Pastor Ryan Visconti.

"There’s no amount of revisionist history that will make anyone believe @POTUS on border security. Truth is since February of 2021, well over 9 million people illegally crossed the southern border," replied Kent Strang of Americans for Prosperity.

Trump has promised to institute mass deportations to alleviate the crisis of illegal immigration.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!