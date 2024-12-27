Immigration advocate: Trump's deportations 'will be one of the worst moments in our nation’s history'

Kica Matos, president of the National Immigration Law Center, told MSNBC on Friday that the incoming Trump administration's plan to carry out mass deportations will go down as one of the most shameful chapters in the country's history.

Matos made the remark when discussing the new Trump administration potentially bringing back family detention in an effort not to separate families during deportation operations.

When asked if her organization's supporters are pulling back financially due to Trump fatigue, Matos claimed there was a lack of support right after the election but that it has gained steam in recent weeks.

'What can I do to protect my immigrant neighbors?'

"We noticed it immediately after the elections, but here is what has happened since people are almost waking up and realizing that they have a role to play, both in defending and fighting for democracy, and also for protecting immigrant families," Matos explained.

"So what we have seen since the election is an increase in the number of donations, but not just that, people are also reaching out and saying, ‘What can I do to protect my immigrant neighbors? Where do I donate? What are the things that we need to do as a community to prepare for what we anticipate will be one of the worst moments in our nation’s history when it comes to what is likely to happen to our immigrant populations?’” she continued.

Trump border czar Tom Homan said illegal immigrants who purposely have children in the United States are to blame for the situation they can now find themselves in: "You knew you were in the country illegally and chose to have a child. So you put your family in that position.”

It will be up to the parents if they want their child to be deported with them.

In addition to illegal immigrants who have a criminal record in the United States, those who already have a deportation order will be the first focus of the operation. Homan noted that the military will most likely be helping the operation in a logistical capacity and that law enforcement officers will be the ones making the arrests.

Homan has stated that Congress will need to ensure there will be funding for the operation, as it is expected to initially cost around $86 billion.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!