Biden increasingly relying on Hunter for advice post-debate, baffling WH staff

President Joe Biden is hunkering down and consulting with the people he trusts the most: his family. That includes convicted felon and son Hunter Biden, much to the bewilderment of White House staff.

After Biden's appalling performance in his debate against former President Donald Trump, the current president went back to Camp David to consult with his family on what to do next. It was reported that first lady Jill Biden and Hunter were among those who passionately told the president to stay in the race. The family placed the blame of the bad debate on the team that prepped Biden for six days.

NBC News revealed on Tuesday that Hunter is still sitting in on meetings at the White House after the family's return from Camp David.

"While he is regularly at the White House residence and events, it is unusual for Hunter Biden to be in and around meetings that his father is having with his team, these people said. They said the president’s aides were struck by his presence during their discussions," NBC reported. "One of the people familiar with the matter said Hunter Biden has been closely advising his father since the family gathered this past weekend at Camp David after Thursday’s debate. This person said Hunter Biden has 'popped into' a couple of meetings and phone calls the president has had with some of his advisers."

“What the hell is happening?” is what high-level White House staffers have said about Hunter's presence.

At the White House press conference on Tuesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the report.

Former press secretary Jen Psaki defended the advisers, Ronald Klain, former White House chief of staff, and adviser Anita Dunn, who prepared Biden for last Thursday's debate. Psaki said the person at fault was Biden.

"It was a bad debate. I have no doubt they were tough, strategic and direct. (Believe me I have seen them in action) but prep does not always determine the outcome. Biden was bad. Important convos about what happens next. But if you are directing your ire at 'prep' you are not talking about the right things," she said.

The dam for elected Democrats to call for Biden to step aside from the election appeared to finally break after Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who represents Austin, Texas, issued a statement on Tuesday saying Biden needs to withdraw in order for Democrats to have a chance at beating Trump.

The man himself, Biden, says he may not be as clear as he used to be but he is staying in the race.

