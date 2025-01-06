Biden lashes out at reporters: 'I know more world leaders than any one of you have ever met in your whole godd**n life!'

President Joe Biden lashed out at reporters during an event at the White House on Sunday, Fox News reported.

After signing the Social Security Fairness Act, the cable news network said Biden took a few questions — and at one point blasted reporters.

'This is who Joe Biden is ... and quite frankly has always been. He's an arrogant know-it-all who doesn't know much about anything, who's failed upward his entire life.'

"The only thing, my being the oldest president? I know more world leaders than any one of you have ever met in your whole goddamn life!" Biden said.

The Democrat added: "And I know them. I know how they think. It's not a joke. What really hurts is when we talk about immigration the way we do."

Fox News said Biden's outburst came after he responded to the allegation that President-elect Donald Trump intends to end birthright citizenship.

"And the idea we're gonna change the constitutional birthright if you're born in a country, you can't be — you're not a citizen? What's going on, man?" Biden stated.

A reporter also asked Biden — on the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot — if he still believes Trump is a threat to democracy. Biden replied, "I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy. I'm hopeful that we're beyond that."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha told the cable network in an interview following Biden's remarks that "this is who Joe Biden is ... and quite frankly has always been. He's an arrogant know-it-all who doesn't know much about anything, who's failed upward his entire life. This is the same Joe Biden who wandered off during a group photo with all those world leaders that he allegedly knows so well during the G7 [Summit] in Italy right before that [presidential] debate where his brain turned to apple sauce in Atlanta against Donald Trump in June ... that ended his political career and his presidency."

Concha added, "The fact that he's lecturing reporters while being such a coward and can't take questions from them says everything you need to know about this presidency and this person."

Not the first time

This was far from the first time Biden has lashed out at reporters.

In January 2022, Biden called Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy "a stupid son of a bitch" after Doocy asked Biden if he believes inflation is a political liability in the face of 2022 midterms. Doocy later said Biden called his phone and said, "It's nothing personal, pal."

In July 2021, Biden called NBC News reporter Kelly O'Donnell "such a pain in the neck" after she asked him if the Department of Veterans Affairs would require its staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In June 2021, Biden ripped into CNN's Kaitlan Collins after she asked Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin following a meeting between the two: "Why are you so confident he'll change his behavior, Mr. President?" Biden then hollered at Collins while walking toward her and wagging his finger, "I'm not confident he'll change his behavior ... where the hell — what do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident?"

After Collins asked how Biden could describe his meeting with Putin as "constructive" given that the Russian leader doesn't acknowledge human rights abuses or cyberattacks against the U.S., Biden blasted Collins again: "If you don't understand that, you are in the wrong business."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!