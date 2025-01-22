Biden's 'inspirational' letter to President Trump revealed: 'May God bless you and guide you'

The message in the "inspirational" letter that President Joe Biden penned to President Donald Trump has reportedly been revealed.

During his first day as president, Trump signed dozens of executive orders and fielded numerous questions from the press in the Oval Office.

'My prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation.'

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked President Trump if Biden had left him a letter — a tradition started in 1989 by outgoing President Ronald Reagan, who left a letter in the Oval Office for his successor, former President George H. W. Bush.

Video shows Trump thanking Doocy for the reminder after finding Biden's letter inside the Resolute Desk.

"He may have. Don’t they leave it in the desk? I don’t know," Trump stated.

Trump said upon finding the letter, "Ohhh. Thank you, Peter. It could have been years before we found this thing."

At the time, Trump contemplated immediately reading the letter — addressed to "47" on the white envelope. However, he determined it would be better for him to read it and then reveal the contents if appropriate.

Fox News reported on the message in Biden's letter on Wednesday.

"Dear President Trump, as I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years," Biden wrote in the letter to President Trump. "The American people — and people around the world — look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation."

"May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding," Biden concluded.

The presidential letter was signed "Joe Biden" and dated Jan. 20, 2025.

Trump left Biden a letter after his first term. Biden described it as a "very generous letter." However, Biden never revealed the message that Trump wrote to him.

Typically, the letters written by former presidents have not been revealed in the past. However, Trump felt as though Biden's letter was "inspirational" and would be seen as a positive for the 46th president.

"It was a very nice letter," Trump told reporters on Tuesday. "It was a little bit of an inspirational-type letter. Enjoy it, do a good job. Important, very important. How important the job is."

"It was a positive, for him, in writing it," Trump added. "I appreciated the letter."

Trump became the first president to serve nonconsecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s.

