Biden's DOJ greenlit Big Pharma bailouts. Will Trump do the same?

Throughout former President Joe Biden's administration, the Department of Justice repeatedly bailed out and subsidized pharmaceutical companies like Moderna through various agencies, establishing a sort of "corporate welfare of the worst kind."

But in the dawn of President Donald Trump's new administration, some are hopeful that this objectionable precedent will be uprooted by a new Cabinet and a Congress of change agents.

'I've long opposed Big Pharma's entrenched power and cozy relationships with the government.'

On the Hill, there is certainly an expressed appetite for reform. Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Ted Cruz of Texas have been at the forefront of countering the Biden administration's "cronyism" and combatting corruption.

"Joe Biden's Justice Department wanted to put hardworking American families on the hook for Moderna's patent violations," Lee told Blaze News. "For the sake of America's taxpayers and entrepreneurs, the Trump administration should reject his predecessor's cronyism and let Big Pharma pay for its own mistakes."

Like Lee, Cruz shared concerns about the pharmaceutical industry's "cozy relationships" with the government and pointed to various pieces of legislation he has worked on to prevent further corruption.

"I've long opposed Big Pharma's entrenched power and cozy relationships with the government," Cruz told Blaze News. "I was an original co-sponsor of the Right to Try legislation signed by President Trump, and I have long advanced the Results Act, which requires the FDA to grant expedited review if another developed country has approved medicine."

Cruz also expressed optimism about Trump's incoming Cabinet, specifically pointing to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was nominated to head the Department of Health and Human Services. Notably, the Senate advanced Kennedy's nomination on Wednesday, teeing him up for a confirmation vote later this week.

"When RFK comes in as HHS secretary, I look forward to his leadership to combat corruption, expand consumer choice, and increase transparency."

Both Cruz and Lee sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which would likely address bipartisan concerns about Big Pharma bailouts in the future.

"I wouldn't be surprised if this issue came up in front of the Judiciary Committee," a senior Republican aide told Blaze News. "There are both Democrats and Republicans in Congress concerned with the implications of this case."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!