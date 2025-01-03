Biden says New Orleans terror suspect had 'remote detonator' for explosives found in ice chests

President Joe Biden released more details from the investigation into a heinous terror attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, that took the lives of 15 people.

Biden spoke from the White House on Thursday about the terror suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who was allegedly found with a "remote detonator" for explosives discovered in the French Quarter.

'They've established that the attacker was the same person who planted the explosives in those ice coolers.'

The president also reiterated what officials have said about the suspect acting alone.

"We have no information that anyone else was involved in the attack," he said. "They've established that the attacker was the same person who planted the explosives in those ice coolers in two nearby locations in the French Quarter, just a few hours before he rammed into the crowd with his vehicle. They assessed he had a remote detonator in his vehicle to set off those two ice chests."

The explosives were found inside ice chests and had been safely disposed of, according to the FBI and ATF. Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police. About 37 others were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Biden went on to say that he asked law enforcement officers to accelerate their investigation into whether the New Orleans attack was linked to the detonation of a Cybertruck in front of a Trump hotel in Las Vegas.

"As of now, they've just been briefed," Biden added. "They have not found any evidence of such a connection thus far. I've directed them to keep looking."

An earlier FBI press conference laid out the evidence on social media posts that Islamist terrorism had motivated the alleged actions of the suspect. Thus far, they have said no evidence shows ISIS directed the attack, only that terrorism motivated the attacker.

Jabbar was born in Texas and had served in the U.S. military. He was working as a real estate agent and had recently gotten into financial trouble.

“As far as I know, he was a Muslim for most of his life," said the suspect's brother, Abdur, to the New York Times. "What he did does not represent Islam. This is more some type of radicalization, not religion."

