What alleged New Orleans terrorist's family and social media tell us about his motivations

Authorities have provided further details about the alleged terrorist apparently responsible for the horrific attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Day, which has resulted in at least 15 deaths and dozens of injuries.

The FBI said during a press conference on Thursday that Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who was killed by responding officers, had videos on his Facebook profile in which he said he pledged allegiance to ISIS before last summer.

'What he did does not represent Islam.'

"There were five videos posted on Jabbar's Facebook account. ... In the first video, Jabbar explains he originally planned to harm his family and friends but was concerned the news headlines would not focus on the 'war between the believers and nonbelievers.' Additionally, he stated he had joined ISIS before this summer. He also provided a will and testament," Deputy Assistant FBI Director Christopher Raia explained.

Jabbar had an ISIS flag on the hitch of the rented electric pickup truck he reportedly used to run over pedestrians.

Jabbar's family members are also speaking out to give their thoughts as to why the Army veteran apparently decided to target civilians in a tourist-heavy place like the French Quarter.

The New York Times reported that Dwayne Marsh, who is married to Jabbar’s ex-wife, said Jabbar had been acting erratically in recent months, "being all crazy, cutting his hair" after converting to Islam. His behavior got to the point where Marsh and his wife stopped allowing the daughters she shares with Jabbar to see him.

Jabbar's brother, Abdur, told the Times they were raised as Christians in early life but that the elder Jabbar had converted to Islam a long time ago: “As far as I know he was a Muslim for most of his life."

"What he did does not represent Islam. This is more some type of radicalization, not religion," his brother added.



When Abdur last spoke to Shamsud-Din a few weeks ago, everything seemed normal and he did not express any plans to go to New Orleans, Abdur said.

After initially reporting that other suspects were involved in Jabbar's attack, authorities now say he worked alone. The FBI and ATF confirmed that other improvised explosive devices were found in the French Quarter and were disposed of safely.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!