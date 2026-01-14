Biden-voting Secret Service agent stripped of security clearance after spilling beans to undercover reporter

The U.S. Secret Service has placed an agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance's protective detail on administrative leave after he allegedly divulged sensitive security secrets to an undercover female reporter.

In footage published on Tuesday by investigative journalist James O'Keefe, USSS agent Tomas Escotto appears to share various specifics regarding Vance's security detail with the reporter as well as photos revealing the methods used to transport the vice president.

'When one person falls short, it places an added burden on colleagues who are left to rebuild trust.'

"What we uncovered is troubling," said O'Keefe, who indicated that the engagements took place in the wake of the attempted break-in at Vance's Cincinnati home. "We hope that bringing this to light strengthens security and helps prevent future vulnerabilities in our government."

The video and text messages published by O'Keefe appear to show that Escotto, a self-identified Biden voter, provided the reporter with:

real-time locations of the vice president;

insights into Vance's future travel plans;

the particulars of how far ahead and behind agents walk in relation to Vance;

the security detail's shift schedule;

photographs taken on duty containing location metadata; and

photographs providing insights into how the vice president's vehicle is secured and stored for international travel.

After indicating in the footage that he only received his citizenship in 2018, Escotto criticizes the Trump administration's immigration policies, stating, "They're deploying tactics that shouldn't be deployed."

Al Drago-Pool/Getty Image

O'Keefe noted that ahead of publishing the video, his team coordinated with the USSS, redacting sensitive operational details at their request.

Blaze News has reached out to Vance's office for comment.

Deputy Secret Service Director Matthew Quinn confirmed in a statement to O'Keefe that the incident is under investigation and "the employee involved has been placed on administrative leave with his clearance suspended and access to agency facilities and systems revoked."

The USSS is now also requiring all personnel to retake the agency's anti-espionage training "in order to ensure employees are aware of the threats posed by individuals aiming to exploit agency employees for information about our protective operations."

Quinn said in a memo to USSS employees that was obtained by O'Keefe, "Over the past several months, an agency employee was deliberately targeted and manipulated by a citizen-journalism media organization that misrepresented itself in an effort to get close to the employee and expose sensitive information. This is the second time in less than a year that our personnel have been subjected to this same deceptive tactic."

"When one person falls short, it places an added burden on colleagues who are left to rebuild trust that each of us works hard every day to earn and protect," added Quinn.

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet was among those who emphasized the gravity of O'Keefe's damning exposé, stating, "This is one of the most disturbing videos I've seen in some time. Those tasked with protecting the president, VP, and their families should be a top national priority."

"That a Secret Service agent could be leaking sensitive information and endangering their lives is a national security threat of the highest importance," added Kolvet.

Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, noted, "The Secret Service is a dangerous mess."

