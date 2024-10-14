VIDEO: Bumbling Bill Clinton tries to blame Trump for murder of Laken Riley allegedly by illegal alien

Former President Bill Clinton tried to blame Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for the brutal murder of a Georgia nurse allegedly by an illegal alien while Clinton was campaigning for the Harris-Walz ticket.

'Yeah well, if they’d all been properly vetted, that probably wouldn’t have happened.'

Clinton criticized lax immigration policies that allegedly led to the death of Laken Riley, but he tried to blame Trump for torpedoing a compromise bill on immigration in February.

“[Harris is] the only candidate who has actually endorsed a bill that would hold down immigration in any given year to any certain point and then give people a decent place to live, make sure we didn’t divide people from their children. And we did total vetting before people came in,” Clinton claimed at a fish fry in Georgia.

“Now, Trump killed the bill. The bill was written — being written by senior Republicans in the Senate. And he killed the bill. Why? You got a case in Georgia not very long ago," he continued. "They made an ad about it, about a young woman who’d been killed by an immigrant. Yeah well, if they’d all been properly vetted, that probably wouldn’t have happened.”

However, the immigration bill failed at the beginning of February while Riley was murdered a few weeks later. If Congress had passed the bill, it almost certainly would have had no effect on Jose Ibarra, the accused illegal immigrant who had entered the country years before the murder.

The Trump campaign pounced on Clinton's comments to make it appear as if Clinton were undermining the Harris campaign.



"Kamala Harris and extreme House Democrats' embrace of far-left open-border policies even has Bill Clinton saying they went too far," read a statement from Will Reinert, the national press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee. "Unfortunately, swing-district House Democrats voted against every reasonable border security bill this Congress that could have saved Laken Riley's life."

Ibarra is a Venezuelan national and is scheduled to face trial for the murder charge in November.

Republicans were divided on the immigration compromise bill, as some excoriated it as conceding far too much to Democrats while other Republicans said it was being misrepresented.

