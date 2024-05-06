Blaze News original: Mob rules — pro-Hamas campus protesters' most disgusting behavior caught on video

Mobs of pro-Palestinian, Hamas-loving, Israel-hating protesters have wreaked havoc on dozens of college campuses across America, with the most intense displays taking place in the last week.

Practically without exception, they hide their faces with masks and hoods — curiously, just like violent leftists Antifa — and wear keffiyeh scarves to visually announce their allegiance to the "intifada revolution."

They continually call for the destruction of Israel with chants such as "there is only one solution" and "from the river to the sea" — which can't be very endearing for Jewish students to hear.

They rarely act alone — and get noticeably braver and more strident when they mob around and gang up on individuals. Again, just like Antifa.

Arguably worst of all, they bully and intimidate anyone who stands in their way — and as usual, pretty much without exception as part of a mob.

The following are some of their worst behaviors caught on video.

Columbia mob manhandles two students who try to protect Hamilton Hall

Rory Wilson and his friend Charles Beck stood in front of the doors of Hamilton Hall — the target of a pro-Palestinian student takeover.

"It was a matter of trying to stand for what I believe is right, even if ultimately we weren't able to stop the mob," Rory Wilson — a Christian who has some Jewish lineage and Israeli relatives — told Fox News.

One thing the pro-Hamas, bullying students love to do is line up in pathways and doorways on campus to prevent other students from passing through — a power move that shows who's boss that doesn't seem to elicit much pushback.

This time Wilson and Beck tried the same thing — just the two of them. Here's how that played out:

The mob soon dragged Beck away, and Wilson stood his ground for a while until things got too dangerous, the cable network said.

Wilson added to Fox News that an aging leftist chewed him out, too: "She was harassing me the entire time. She was attacking me, saying, ‘Do you guys think you’re white saviors? Check your white male privilege. Who do you think you are? This isn't doing anything.’"

UCLA pro-Palestinians nauseatingly prevent free movement on campus

When the mob rules, its members apparently get to decide who gets to go where. Here's what that looked like, over and over again, in chilling instances caught on video at the University of California, Los Angeles:

Same student, different instance — again just trying to walk on campus:

KCAL-TV took a look at the human blockades:

Their territorial bent wasn't reserved for students, either.

Check out UCLA freedom fighters gang up on and press up against an independent journalist, preventing him from moving an inch. By the end, it looks like an advantage of 15 or so against one. So stunning and brave:

Unofficial gatekeepers block stairs with metal gates — and even hand out wristbands to those deemed worthy to pass through like ticket-takers. Where are the authorities?

The following videos lay bare the privilege on overdrive that the pro-Hamas protesters at UCLA exhibit — and kudos to this guy, who calls them out and gets it all on camera:

'Israel must fall!' 'Long live the intifada!'

How do you imagine Jewish students must feel if they're courageous enough to go outside and walk to class?

Or here:

An Israeli flag infuriates thug at UC Berkeley

Watch the action here at the University of California, Berkeley — you know, the epicenter of free speech and tolerance — when a violent male lays his eyes on an Israeli flag:

'It's the cool thing to be against Israel, to be against the Jewish people'



A Jewish freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Madison told MacIver News Service that he's feeling "a little scared" in the face of the pro-Palestinian protests happening on campus.

He told the outlet when he tried to document what was happening with his phone, "I was surrounded by 10 people with scarves, jackets, and they were pushing me around, getting very close. ... As a Jewish student here, I feel that it's the cool thing to be against Israel, to be against the Jewish people. And I see it happening more and more throughout classes, I see it happening with faculty and staff, and I think it's terrible that the campus hasn't done anything about it. I'm all for free speech; I'm all for the freedom to come together and stand up for what you believe in, but everything with the right intentions and keeping everybody safe."

Watch what happens soon after when pro-Palestinian freedom fighters notice the kid is freely talking to a journalist:

The journalist confronts their lack of civility — and their responses are predictable. But hey, at least they're not covering their faces:

Here's more UWM fun, courtesy of MacIver News Service:

