BlazeTV's Steve Deace takes aim at 'Rainbow Jihad' with best-selling Christian children's book

BlazeTV host Steve Deace explored the spiritual nature of the divisions that threaten to tear America apart in his 2016 novel "A Nefarious Plot," which was adapted into the well-received film "Nefarious."

Like C.S. Lewis' "The Screwtape Letters," Deace's satirical book provided penetrating insights into the nature of evil as well as into how the demonic might seek to pervert language, empathy, notions of justice and tolerance, media, the education system, and politics.

Deace has a new biting book out on the same theme but with a narrowed focus, namely the appropriation of the rainbow by non-straight activists and related distortions regarding marriage and the family.

Numerous American public school libraries across the country are replete with non-straight propaganda — books targeting children that champion deviant lifestyles, sexual promiscuity, and transvestitism and altogether reject traditional understandings of sex, marriage, and virtue.

To a passerby or an uncritical eye, Deace's new book, "Richie Meets the Rainbow: A Heartwarming Tale of Childhood Enlightenment," might look like more of the same. After all, the cover features an image of a cartoonish child pointing gleefully at a rainbow — a symbol now associated with degeneracy despite having signified for millennia God's covenant with man.

In fact, Deace told Blaze News that several of his own listeners "didn't realize it was a troll and were instantly offended that I had 'sold out' to what I call the Rainbow Jihad."

The book is instead something of a Trojan horse.

"What I call the Rainbow Jihad has noticeably left out the origin story of its own scam," Deace told Blaze News, "which is why I want to use this book to fill that void. Why wouldn't they want people to know where their ideology truly comes from? All the potential answers to that question are bad."

Deace recently told BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere on "Stu Does America" that the book centers on a young boy named Richie who is confronted at school with a blue-haired, nose-ringed, "rainbow-fisted teacher" keen to fill his head with lies.

Fortunately for Richie, he "has a secret weapon," said Deace. "He's got a dad."

"Instead of saying, 'Shut up, son, I'm watching the game,' Dad says, 'You know what? I can pause the game, son, and here at dinner, let's have a discussion about this,'" said Deace. "And he puts little Richie on his lap, and he grabs this best-selling book — maybe you've heard about it before; it's the greatest best-seller of all time, the Bible — and he walks Richie through the true story of the rainbow."

"He wants his son to know that 'unrepentant savages' have co-opted this with the intent of brainwashing him and future generations," said Deace. "And he's going to do something that also is not very prevalent in today's culture: His dad's going to get active and going to be a constant force at the school board meeting to make sure ... that the voiceless have a voice in him and set the example."

The book, although written and marketed as a children's book, serves as a tool for parents to better understand the nature of leftist indoctrination, particularly within the school system, just as "A Nefarious Plot" serves as a tool for understanding the demonic infestation at the greater societal level.

Deace emphasized to Blaze News that when he put pen to paper, the intended reader was "the men."

'I didn't do it for the money, but to send a message.'

"It is time to both make dads the hero of the story again — because they really are the antidote to much of what threatens us culturally," said the BlazeTV host, "but also to inspire the men to stop being passive and get engaged because they are the solution."

Deace told Blaze News, "This book has been planned for 10 months to strike right at the heart of Pride Month on purpose."

Unsurprisingly, Deace had issues getting this particular title published despite his previous successes. Even getting it made proved difficult.

"We had to go all the way to Hungary to find an illustrator able [and] willing to do this for us to get it out there," said the BlazeTV host. "We had Amazon jack with us during our rollout, and I think we all know why."

"I only make a few bucks per book, so I'm not going to get rich off of this. I didn't do it for the money, but to send a message. And that message is this: The time for this demonic trash is at an end," added Deace.

At the time of writing, the book was ranked #1 Best-Seller in the Children's Christian Emotions & Feelings Fiction category on Amazon and ranked among the top 10 best-sellers in the Children's Christian Fiction category on the platform.

As the book climbed the new release charts on Amazon, Deace noted, "We are getting closer to being a certified LGBTQFU best-seller deep in the heart of pride month."

When asked if Richie will be making additional appearances, Deace told Blaze News that pending the success of this title, he could "foresee a future where Richie Meets Reparations, Richie Meets the Resurrection, Richie Meets the Real St. Nicholas, etc. Just spitballing here. But that's up to the audience."