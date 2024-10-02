Blinken beclowns himself with op-ed hyping Biden-Harris strategy to deter aggression

Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed in an op-ed Tuesday that the Biden-Harris administration has been successful in bolstering America's international image and geopolitical position as compared with four years ago.

Blinken's thesis and remaining credibility did not survive the day.

Within hours of publication, Iran — afforded access to billions of dollars by the Democratic administration despite its murder of American soldiers in Jordan — attacked Israel. Blinken, no stranger to humiliation, has since been met with widespread ridicule.

In the foreign affairs op-ed, Blinken claimed that when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris came into office, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China "were already aggressively challenging U.S. interests" despite years of relative peace under President Donald Trump.

"These countries believed that the United States was in irreversible decline at home and divided from its friends abroad," wrote Blinken. "They saw an American public that had lost its faith in government, an American democracy that was polarized and paralyzed, and an American foreign policy that was undermining the very alliances, international institutions, and norms that Washington had built and championed."

According to the alleged architect of the misleading Hunter Biden "intel" letter that impacted the 2020 election, this Democratic administration has worked hard to successfully counter such perceptions with a "strategy of renewal."

"The Biden administration's strategy has put the United States in a much stronger geopolitical position today than it was four years ago," wrote Blinken.

'An end zone dance by Blinken as the world burns.'

The secretary appeared keen to gloss over, spin, or ignore various signals and causes of America's deteriorating position, deterrence, and perception over the past four years, including:

the illegal entry of over 10 million illegal aliens into the homeland;

the administration's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and armament of the Taliban;

the Russian invasion of Ukraine;

military recruitment issues;

brazen attacks on American embassies and on troops;

routine attacks by Houthi terrorists on ships in the Red Sea;

the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks on Israel;

growing Sino-Russian cooperation in the face of the Biden-Harris administration's failed sanctions;

North Korean missile launches over Japan and around Korea despite American warnings;

the continued rise of the communist Chinese-led intergovernmental organization BRICS; and

Saudi Arabia's increasing drift from the U.S. dollar.

"Time and again, the Biden administration has demonstrated that the United States is the country others can rely on to help solve their biggest problems," wrote Blinken.

The secretary suggested further that the Biden-Harris administration's strategy was geared toward deterring aggression, adding that, in the case of Iran, "we increased diplomatic pressure and strengthened the US military's force posture to deter and constrain Tehran."

Iran fired over 180 missiles through Blinken's propaganda about strength and deterrence on Tuesday, striking targets in Israel.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari indicated that while the country's air defenses were able to take down numerous incoming missiles, some still managed to land in central and southern Israel, reported the Associated Press.

Responding to the suggestion online that "it took less than a day for it to age like milk," Donald Trump Jr. said of Blinken's op-ed, "Yikes."

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) called Blinken "totally delusional."

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote an oped *TODAY* about how great the Biden admin is on international relations and Iran," wrote Libs of TikTok. "We're on the verge of WW3 and we don't have a President. The entire administration is completely incompetent. Has anything aged so bad so fast?"

Conservative columnist Joe Concha tweeted, "Oh. Ok. An end zone dance by Blinken as the world burns. Great job everyone."

"Timing is the essence of comedy," wrote Federalist CEO Sean Davis.

Former Trump intelligence official Ezra Cohen noted, "This is Soviet-level cognitive dissonance from @SecBlinken."

