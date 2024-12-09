BLM leader calls for black 'vigilantes' to choke and kill those who try to 'oppress' blacks after Penny verdict

A Black Lives Matter leader made an apparent call to violence after Daniel Penny was cleared of criminally negligent homicide in the controversial New York City subway chokehold case.

The jury told a judge on Friday they were deadlocked on a higher charge of manslaughter, which was dropped by prosecutors in order to pursue a lesser charge. On Monday, the jury returned with a verdict of not guilty on the lower charge, clearing Penny in the criminal case.

'This weekend I want you to hold a community event, everywhere from the Bronx to Houston, to Seattle, to Florida.'

While many celebrated the case, Black Lives Matter protesters spoke out against what they saw as a travesty of justice. Activist leader Hawk Newsome went further with his apparent call to violence.

"It's like everybody else has vigilantes! We need some black vigilantes! People want to jump up and choke us and kill us for being loud?! How about we do the same when they attempt to oppress us?" he yelled outside of the courthouse.

"I'm tired. I know y'all lookin' for us to be like, 'Oh! Go and march! Go and march!' No," he added. "This weekend, I want you to hold a community event, everywhere from the Bronx to Houston to Seattle to Florida. Black people, hold community events, and talk about what you need!"

Video of his comments were posted to social media where they were widely circulated.

Penny's defenders have noted that Neely had threatened to kill people on the subway, and many of those threatened called Penny a hero after the incident. Penny, a 26-year-old Marine veteran, said that he was only trying to control Neely so that he didn't harm anyone on the subway train. Neely was a homeless man with schizophrenia.

Newsome previously called New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat and a black man, a "coon" and a "white man in blackface" after he pointed out that many perpetrators of violent crime against blacks were in fact black themselves.

Here's the video of Newsome's comments:



BREAKING: BLM leader Hawk Newsome calls for "black vigilantes" to get active following Daniel Penny's acquittal pic.twitter.com/YoBUXOW9Yr

— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 9, 2024

