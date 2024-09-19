Boat-owning Trump fan shuts down CNN reporter who asks why he cares about the economy

A participant in a pro-Trump boat parade explained to CNN why a good economy still matters to him even though he has enough money to own and operate a boat.

CNN correspondent Elle Reeve asked Joe Harner which issue matters the most to him for the November election.

'I want my money to go further.'

"The economy, getting interest rates down, getting it to where we can afford to live in America. Right now, it’s too expensive," Harner replied.

"Okay, now let me maybe ask, like, a slightly impolite question. But, you know, if you can afford a boat, you‘re not hurting so bad, right? Because a boat costs a lot of money, and it’s a lot of upkeep," Reeve asked.

“Listen, nobody gave me s**t," Harner shot back. "I earned everything that I‘ve got. I‘m retired military, retired power plant, and I am successful and retired with boats, jet skis, because I did it right. And everybody has that chance. Whether they choose or not, that‘s up to them."

"I would never try to take anything away from you in that way. But what I‘m asking is, groceries are probably a smaller part of your budget than say, you know, someone who is, like, a little worse off," Reeve pressed. "I‘d think it‘s interesting that people who are a little bit more comfortable are still so concerned about the economy. Do you see what I‘m saying?”

“Because I want my money to go further. I want inflation to go down. I want interest rates to go back down. I want all that. But that covers everybody in the economy, not just me, not just the poor, not just the rich. It covers everybody," Harner explained, noting he taught his children how to be responsible with their finances.

"Actually, they‘re doing better than me," he quipped.

