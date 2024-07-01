Armed Oklahoma teenager named honorary deputy for aiding in arrest of alleged home intruder who tried to run him over

A teenager in Oklahoma was made an honorary deputy for protecting his home with a gun from an alleged home intruder.

Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian praised 17-year-old Colton Parker for his courage and bravery during the incident at his home in Bokchito on May 21.

'In the face of this terrifying situation, Colton demonstrated exceptional courage and composure.'

Parker was awakened by the sound of the family dogs barking and found that a man was allegedly breaking into his home. The man was armed with a knife and was later identified as 57-year-old Brandon Lee Lesley.

Parker grabbed his father's gun and was able to force the man to leave the home. Lesley then allegedly drove his car into the home while trying to hit the teenager. He then backed the car out and drove away. The teen tried to drive after him but he found that the tires on his father's truck had been slashed.

Investigators said they located Lesley later at a second burglary incident and arrested him while he was trying to crawl away.

The man was charged with attempted first-degree burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon, and malicious injury to property, as well as another charge of second-degree burglary for a separate incident, according to the sheriff's office.

'Colton’s actions serve as an inspiration to us all and a shining example of the true meaning of courage.'

The sheriff credited Parker for obtaining valuable information that helped police identify and arrest Lesley.

“In the face of this terrifying situation, Colton demonstrated exceptional courage and composure, taking decisive action to protect himself and others,” he wrote in the commendation. “It is with great honor and respect that we commend Colton Parker, a courageous and quick-thinking young man and citizen of Bryan County, for his extraordinary bravery and presence of mind in the face of extreme danger.”

The sheriff said his quick thinking saved his life and prevented harm that might have come to his family and property.

“His bravery in the face of such a dangerous threat is a testament to his strength of character and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of those around him,” the commendation continued. “Therefore, on behalf of the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, we proudly present this Sheriff’s Commendation to Colton Parker in recognition of his exceptional bravery, selflessness, and heroism in the face of adversity. Colton’s actions serve as an inspiration to us all and a shining example of the true meaning of courage.”

Bokchito is a town in the southern central part of Oklahoma with about 632 residents.

