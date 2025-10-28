Bondi has bad news for Fauci, Milley, and other Biden pardonees: DOJ is actively reviewing Biden-era autopen use

The House Oversight Committee published a damning 100-page report on Tuesday deeming invalid those executive actions and pardons issued without proper authorization and with machine-generated signatures in former President Joe Biden's name.

In a corresponding letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) noted that the committee had found "President Biden's aides coordinated a cover-up of the president's diminishing faculties" and "that these same aides utilized an ad hoc, inconsistent, and ineffective process to obtain President Biden's assent to certain key decisions, which raises significant questions about whether President Biden knew — let alone provided a decision regarding — the 'decisions' that, often through the use of an autopen, ultimately bore his signature."

Comer asked Bondi to investigate all executive actions taken during Biden's time in office "to ascertain whether they were duly authorized by the president of the United States."

Hours after the publication of the report and the committee's assertion that Biden's executive actions are "NULL and VOID," Bondi revealed on X that her "team has already initiated a review of the Biden administration's reported use of autopen for pardons."

President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on June 4 directing the White House Counsel's Office to investigate, in consultation with Bondi and the head of any other relevant agency, "whether certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden's mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the president."

Trump specifically tasked the investigators with looking into the "circumstances surrounding Biden's supposed execution of numerous executive actions" and reviewing the policy documents for which the autopen was used, including clemency grants and executive orders.

RELATED: House committee declares unauthorized Biden autopen pardons 'void' in damning new report

Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Oversight Project, a government watchdog group, concluded in a Monday report that after reviewing approximately 1,597 enrolled copies of documents bearing Biden's signature, 846 of 958 executive orders, pardons, commutations, and proclamations were signed with autopen.

Of the Biden-era documents analyzed, Oversight Project indicated that 75% of the pardons — including for Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, members of the Biden clan, and former members of the House Jan. 6 select committee — and 51.8% of the commutations were signed with autopen.

'The "Pardons" that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT.'

Bondi noted that Comer's "new information is extremely helpful, and his leadership on this issue is invaluable," adding that the DOJ will continue working with the House Oversight Committee "to deliver accountability for the American people."

Ed Martin, the DOJ's pardon attorney who announced a similar investigation into the matter of Biden's alleged pardons in May, responded to Bondi's statement with emojis signifying police and the scales of justice. Martin also suggested that the Oversight Project's statistics regarding autopen usage during the Biden administration warrant "closer review."

A determination that some or all of the Biden-era pardons are invalid could prove consequential for many of the recipients, including Fauci, the fifth director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who received a "full and unconditional" pass for possible federal crimes going back to 2014, and for Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff whom Trump has accused of committing "treason."

However, Trump has made clear that he especially wishes to see consequence visited on the former members of the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Trump announced after the Oversight Project's initial exposé about the liberal use of the presidential autopen during the Biden administration,

The "Pardons" that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime. Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!