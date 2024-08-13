Border czar Harris slammed for reportedly using images of California sheriff, DA in campaign ad without permission

A sheriff and a district attorney in California are both outraged after border czar Kamala Harris reportedly used their images in a campaign ad without first asking their permission or even giving them notice.

On August 9, Harris — who just earned enough delegate support to secure the Democrat nomination for president in the 2024 election without running in a single state primary — released a campaign ad touting her record as attorney general in California and as vice president.

The ad pitches Harris as tough on crime, especially regarding drug cartels and illegal immigration. It also includes a montage of images of Harris standing next to other members of law enforcement — including Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and District Attorney Tim Ward.

Boudreaux and Ward both slammed the ad as well as their brief appearance in it.

"In light of a recent political ad put out by Kamala Harris featuring Sheriff Boudreaux, as well as other local law enforcement, the Sheriff wants to make it abundantly clear that his image is being used without his permission, and he does NOT endorse Harris for President or any other political office," the sheriff said in a statement.

Ward expressed similar frustration that his image had apparently been used without permission. "Just as Sheriff Boudreaux said, I do not in any way want the use of that photo to be construed as support of [Harris] either in her candidacy, current candidacy, or even in her tenure as attorney general of the State of California," Ward said.

"We're not hard people to find or to contact. Simple professional courtesy would have been warning us that it was going to be used. And I think that we are well within our rights to clarify the records."

The Tulare County officials also suggested that the ad gives a "misleading" portrayal of Harris' time as California AG.

"In the ad, Harris claims to have spent decades fighting violent crime as a 'border state prosecutor,'" Boudreaux stated.

"The truth is, Harris never cared about the cartels and did nothing to stop people from illegally crossing the border."

Ward added that Harris oversaw "three of the worst tragedies that had befallen the citizens of the state of California," though if he elaborated on the circumstances of those "tragedies," Fox News did not include that information in its reporting.

"The hypocrisy knows no bounds," Ward claimed.

Finally, Boudreaux seemed particularly irked by Harris' apparent elitist and entitled attitude. He recalled that during a brief visit to his jurisdiction more than a decade ago, Harris ignored the officers and other officials who had made the arrests that made her look good.

"We were in the green room. She never came in and said hello to any of us. She walked up front, gave her presser, literally walked out, never said hi to any of us," he claimed. "I'm disgusted because, you know, she didn't shake hands. She didn't say hello. And she's taken credit for all this work that the locals did."

The Harris campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the New York Post about the statements from the sheriff and DA.

These accusations of allegedly mishandled images come as the Harris campaign is still fending off accusations that VP nominee Gov. Tim Walz repeatedly misrepresented his service in the Minnesota Army National Guard, an action often referred to as stolen valor.

Video shows that Walz has stated on multiple occasions that he retired with the rank of command sergeant major when he actually retired as a master sergeant, having failed to complete the training and courses required to retire as a command sergeant major. He also bragged about carrying weapons "in war," video shows, even though he never actually served in a combat zone.

Former unit colleagues have also accused Walz of bolting early from the National Guard after receiving word that they would soon be deployed to Iraq. Walz retired in May 2005 in the midst of his first campaign for Congress, while his former battalion received a mobilization order that August.

The unit then deployed to Iraq in March 2006 and spent 22 months there. During that time, four of Walz's fellow guardsmen died.

