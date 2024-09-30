Border Patrol union torches Harris for 'photo op' visit to southern border ahead of election: 'Problem she created'

The National Border Patrol Council torched Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris for her recent "photo op" visit to the southern border.



On Friday, Harris visited Douglas, Arizona, marking her first trip to the border since 2021. After her brief visit touring the wall, Harris gave a speech on border security, during which she took credit for increasing overtime pay for agents and vowed to curb illegal entries and drug trafficking. Harris also promised to bring back the rejected Senate bill that she claimed would have cracked down on the border crisis, but "Donald Trump tanked it."

'After years of not just ignoring the problem, but helping create it, Vice President Kamala Harris is finally headed down to the border.'

"He prefers to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem," she declared. "And the American people deserve a president who cares more about border security than playing political games and their personal political future."

As soon as Harris and President Joe Biden were sworn into office, the administration immediately killed the ongoing construction of former President Trump's border wall, which Harris has previously called a "complete waste of taxpayer money" and Trump's "vanity project."

Since then, her campaign has done a complete turnaround, claiming that a Harris administration would support placing barriers to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

After Harris' speech in Douglas, the Border Patrol union released several statements, slamming the vice president for her contributions to the immigration crisis.

On social media, NBPC wrote, "VP Harris asserted in Arizona that CBP needed more resources. We have apprehended over 8 million illegal immigrants over the last 4 years and now you realize we need more help 38 days before the election."

In a separate post, the union fact-checked Harris' claim that she helped increase officer overtime pay.

"Today, VP Harris claimed that she played a role in increasing Border Patrol Agent overtime pay. This couldn't be further from the truth. As with all things border related she was no where to be found when we needed her," NBPC explained.

"Vice president Harris has ignored the border problem she created for over three years. She goes down there for 20 minutes for a photo op and decides to repeat some of the things the NPBC has said before. But again, where has she been the last 3 1/2 years?" the union questioned.

Art Del Cueto, NBPC vice president, told Fox News' Bill Melugin, "After years of not just ignoring the problem, but helping create it, Vice President Kamala Harris is finally headed down to the border. This is nothing more than for her to check the box, but what it is in reality is a slap in the face towards the men and women that put their lives on the line every day, and also a slap in the face to the American public. Where has she been?"