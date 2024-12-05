Boston City Council votes unanimously to reaffirm sanctuary city policies and defy Trump mass deportation plan

The Boston City Council said in an unanimous vote that the city would defend illegal immigrants and reaffirm Boston's "sanctuary city" policies.

All 13 members of the council voted to defy President-elect Donald Trump's plans for mass deportation of illegal aliens to alleviate the immigration crisis. The resolution said the policies would ensure the city's dedication to diversity.

Former city councilor Josh Zakim, who wrote a sanctuary city law, said it was his proudest moment as a local lawmaker.

“I think in a time of polarization and hate and nastiness going back and forth, it’s important to remember what this law does here in the city of Boston,” he said. “It simply removes our resources, our police officers, our funds from being used to enforce civil, not criminal, violations of federal immigration rules.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have criticized such laws as getting in the way of the deportation of violent criminals who often commit more heinous crimes that could have been prevented by local cooperation.

“It’s not the job of the Boston Police Department or any City of Boston agency to spend our municipal resources and energy on doing something which has been proven time and time again to make us unsafe,” Zakim claimed.

City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune made it clear the council would continue to oppose deportations.

"Together we’ll continue to stand with our immigrant neighbors and build a more inclusive Boston in the face of mass deportation threats,” said Louijeune.

Trump has made mass deportation a prominent policy in his presidential campaign in spite critiques from the left claiming that such action would be racist and in violation of humanitarian laws. Trump has argued that mass deportations are necessary after millions entered the country illegally under the lax policies of the Biden administration.

Boston's sanctuary city policies may run afoul of a recent ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that sided against King County in Washington state for trying to oppose deportation efforts by the federal government.

Boston is also home to a large community of Irish illegal aliens. In 2017, the Irish community in Boston was shocked when a prominent business man was nabbed by ICE for breaking immigration laws. There are estimated to be more than 50,000 illegal aliens from Ireland in the U.S.

