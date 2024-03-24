Boston religious leaders call on 'white churches' to pay $15 billion in reparations to black residents for owning slaves

The Daily Mail recently reported that religious leaders in Boston have called on "white churches" to give millions of dollars in reparations to the black community throughout the city. The absurd proposition includes white churches providing $15 billion in reparations for their historical role in the slave trade.

The event took place at Resurrection Lutheran Church and was put together by the Boston Peoples Reparations Commission, which was the group responsible for demanding $15 billion.

One of the speakers who appeared at the event was Reverend Kevin Peterson. Peterson reportedly wants to rename Faneuil Hall marketplace, named after wealthy merchant Peter Faneuil, who was a prominent slave trafficker in the 18th century.

"We call sincerely and with a heart filled with faith and Christian love for our white churches to join us and not be silent around this issue of racism and slavery and commit to reparations," Peterson said.

"We point to them in Christian love to publicly atone for the sins of slavery and we ask them to publicly commit to a process of reparations."

"Where they will extend their great wealth - tens of millions of dollars among some of those churches - into the black community."

Peterson was just one among 16 clergymen who signed the letter, which was sent to churches that the group wanted to participate in giving reparations. The report mentioned that the letter went into detail about how the churches could pay the money, whether by cash or by creating affordable housing or "financial and economic institutions in Black Boston."

WCVB reported that Edwin Sumpter, who is involved with the Boston Peoples Reparations Commission, said: "Obviously, it's incalculable. It is impossible to put any dollar number on what African Americans have gone through in this country."

"What we're doing is we're mobilizing, having conversations, educating the community about Boston's role in the transatlantic slave trade, the disparities within the communities, and we're working towards gathering stories to figure out solutions," Heather Cook said, who is also with the Boston Peoples Reparations Commission.

The group has been advocating for cash reparations since 2018, according to reports.

Peterson also singled out the Catholic church, which was banned in Massachusetts until the state constitution was passed in 1780, saying: "They unfortunately assisted in sustaining institutionalized racism across the city."

"Not only are we looking at the period of slavery, we're looking at three centuries of institutionalized anti-black racism and the Catholic Church is inclusive of the churches we want to engage."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!